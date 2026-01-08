MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Groupe HD announces the development of a new purpose-built residential rental project located at 14700 Boulevard Pierrefonds, in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough of Montréal, in partnership with Société Financière Bourgie.

Built on a site of approximately 125,000 square feet, the project calls for the construction of a five-storey residential building comprising more than 175 rental units. The site is located in a predominantly residential area characterized by a well-established urban fabric and direct accessibility. It also stands out due to the limited number of new residential developments currently underway, further reinforcing its strategic positioning in Montréal's West Island.

"Boulevard Pierrefonds represents a strategic location for Groupe HD. It is a mature, well-served area recognized for the quality of its living environment. The acquisition of this site aligns with a disciplined investment approach focused on key growth corridors where residential demand is sustained and where development can integrate in a durable and coherent manner into the neighbourhood," said Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD.

The site benefits from proximity to the Pierrefonds Sportplexe, Cyril-W.-McDonald Park, and the Rivière des Prairies. It is located at the heart of a complete residential environment, offering direct access to essential services, schools, sports facilities, and cultural amenities. These factors contribute to the site's rental appeal and played a key role in the partners' investment decision.

"We are proud to partner with Groupe HD on a project founded on a thoughtful and compelling site selection. This partnership aligns with our investment approach, which focuses on well-located projects that respond to current rental market needs while offering long-term potential," added Pierre Bourgie, President of Société Financière Bourgie.

The project is based on a shared long-term vision held by the partners, grounded in the quality of the location, the stability of the sector, and the sustainable potential of the rental market in Montréal's West Island. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and will be carried out by Construction Praxis, Groupe HD's construction division, ensuring continuity between project development and execution.

Project Overview

Total investment: $65 million

Developer: Groupe HD

Financial partner: Société Financière Bourgie

Lender: Laurentian Bank of Canada

General contractor: Construction Praxis

Architects: NEUF Architectes

About Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. The firm is committed to redefining tomorrow's housing by designing and delivering large-scale projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in over 20 projects, totaling more than 9,500 residential units, including condominiums, rental buildings, and private seniors' residences. Groupe HD continuously rethinks and adapts its practices to create integrated living environments for today and future generations. Backed by a team of 75 professionals, the company currently manages over $3.5 billion in assets. For more information, visit groupehdimmobilier.ca.

About Société Financière Bourgie

Société Financière Bourgie (SFB) is a family office private wealth management firm founded by businessman Pierre Bourgie with the mission of managing a diversified investment portfolio. SFB pursues a proactive, entrepreneurial approach to its investment management, in both private equity and real estate.

