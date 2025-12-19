MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe HD, Capital Property Developments (CPD) and Kastello announce the development of a 525-unit purpose-built rental project located at 550 Roland-Therrien Boulevard, in the Vieux-Longueuil borough. Supported by a high residential density and a buildable area exceeding 450,000 square feet, the site will undergo a large-scale redevelopment aimed at renewing the housing supply in a rapidly evolving sector.

Groupe HD, Capital Property Developments (CPD) and Kastello announce the development of a 525-unit purpose-built rental project in the Vieux-Longueuil borough. (CNW Group/Groupe HD)

The project aligns with the City of Longueuil's Special Urban Planning Program (PPU), which supports the residential transformation of this strategic sector. Its location, near to major employment and knowledge hubs such as Pratt & Whitney Canada, home to more than 5,000 jobs, and Cégep Édouard-Montpetit, attended daily by nearly 7,000 students, makes it a particularly compelling site. This setting fosters the development of sustainable, well connected living environments that are harmoniously integrated into their urban context.

For Groupe HD, the project fully aligns with its diversification strategy and integrated real estate development vision. As noted by Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD, "This site reflects our ambition to develop projects on high-potential locations that offer strategic positioning and a dynamic urban context. This approach allows us to deliver sustainable developments that create lasting value for communities."

The strength of the redevelopment lies both in the site's potential and in the shared vision of the partners, particularly with respect to the revitalization of Roland-Therrien Boulevard. "This project is built on a clear vision: to create an ambitious, well-anchored residential complex aligned with real market needs. Our collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to investing in promising locations and generating long-term value," said Alexandra Kau, President of Capital Property Developments (CPD).

In a context of sustained growth in the South Shore rental market, Kastello aims to play a meaningful role in enhancing the residential offering in Greater Longueuil. The 525-unit project responds to current market needs by delivering modern, well-designed living environments. "Kastello is committed to developing innovative and responsible projects that reflect the vitality of the region and contribute to its long-term growth," stated Éric Fortin, President of Kastello.

Located near services, public transit corridors and major activity hubs, the future complex will contribute to the residential evolution of Vieux-Longueuil. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and will be carried out by Construction Praxis, Groupe HD's construction division.

Project Summary

Total investment: $200 million

Developer: Groupe HD

Financial partners: Capital Property Developments and Kastello

Lender: MCAP

General contractor: Construction Praxis

Architects: NEUF Architectes

About Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. The firm is committed to redefining tomorrow's housing by designing and delivering large-scale projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in over 20 projects, totaling more than 9,500 residential units, including condominiums, rental buildings, and private seniors' residences. Groupe HD continuously rethinks and adapts its practices to create integrated living environments for today and future generations. Backed by a team of 75 professionals, the company currently manages over $3.5 billion in assets. For more information, visit groupehdimmobilier.ca.

About CPD Developments

CPD is a fast-growing private real estate company that develops, acquires, and manages shopping centres in the Greater Montréal area, as well as in Ottawa and Toronto. With over 40 years of experience, CPD began as a retail business before evolving into a real estate developer and investor. Headquartered in Montréal, the company now holds a diversified portfolio. In addition to its commercial real estate expertise, CPD also acts as a real estate family office, strategically investing in multi-residential projects. This long-term, legacy-driven approach allows the company to manage its assets sustainably while fostering steady growth. For more information: cpd-developments.com

About Kastello

Kastello is a family-owned investment company with deep expertise in real estate development. It was founded in 2018 by the Fortin family of Couche-Tard fame, a name well known in Québec's business landscape. Its subsidiary, Kastello Immobilier, focuses on residential real estate investment, particularly through acquisitions, joint development with real estate partners, and long-term management of its rental properties. Kastello's portfolio primarily consists of multi-residential buildings held for the long term. For more information: kastello.ca

SOURCE Groupe HD

For more information about this transaction or upcoming projects, please contact: Isabelle Drolet, Vice President, Marketing and Commercialization, (514) 775-4758, [email protected]; Groupe HD, 1751 Richardson Street, Suite 5.109