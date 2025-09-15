Groupe HD launches a new business line dedicated to private senior residences (RPA)

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe HD, a leading real estate developer in Quebec, today announced the launch of a new business line specializing in the development of private senior residences (RPA).

After more than five years devoted exclusively to the development of rental and condominium projects, the company is taking the next step by diversifying its activities and expanding into this sector to better address the growing demand for safe, high-quality, and well-adapted living environments for seniors.

Backed by its in-house expertise in residential development and construction, and supported by fully committed strategic partners, Groupe HD has all the resources needed to ensure the success of this new direction. In line with its strategy, the company plans to collaborate with experienced operators and owners in the senior residence sector to oversee the management and operations of these communities.

Five projects, representing more than 2,000 units, are already in the planning stages in collaboration with the municipalities involved. These initiatives underscore the Group's strong commitment to enhancing the residential offering available to seniors.

"With this new business line, we are broadening our scope to meet a pressing and very real need, while upholding the quality standards that already define our real estate projects," said Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD.

With this announcement, Groupe HD continues on a clear path: to develop and deliver real estate projects that anticipate the needs of today's and tomorrow's society, while always placing people and quality of life at the heart of its mission.

About Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. The firm is committed to redefining tomorrow's housing by designing and delivering large-scale projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in over 20 projects, totaling more than 8,500 residential units, including condominiums, rental buildings, and private seniors' residences. Groupe HD continuously rethinks and adapts its practices to create integrated living environments for today and future generations. Backed by a team of 60 professionals, the company currently manages over $3.5 billion in assets.

