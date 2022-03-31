Groupe F. Dufresne continues its expansion in Québec by welcoming Amos-based Les Pétroles Alcasyna into its network

The Quebec-based company, already the country's biggest retailer and operator of the Petro-Canada brand, has solidified its presence in Québec by adding to its network the 22 Petro-Canada stations, five Pétro-Abitémis and three A&W restaurants operated by the Lapointe family in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

QUEBEC, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Through its partnership with Suncor, Pétroles Cadeko Inc., Groupe F. Dufresne is proud to announce the acquisition of Les Pétroles Alcasyna Inc. The transaction is slated for the second quarter of 2022, subject to standard closing conditions.

These additions bring Groupe F. Dufresne's retail sales network to nearly 320 establishments and 13 restaurants. The addition of over 200 Alcasyna employees will also place Groupe F. Dufresne among Quebec's employers of choice, with nearly 1500 employees working every day toward the company's success.

This consolidation between two well-known Quebec family businesses is excellent economic news for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Quebec as a whole. Groupe F. Dufresne gives its assurance that it will preserve all jobs and will integrate their operations into its network while fully respecting the corporate culture the Lapointe family established over more than 25 years.

To ensure this continuity, Groupe F. Dufresne is proud to announce that Audrey Lapointe will continue her career as the company's Director of Corporate Operations for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. She will also oversee food services for the Quebec's Sprint network and the company's A&W restaurants. Until very recently, Ms. Lapointe was General Manager at Alcasyna and has been working at the family business since 2010. The 200 employees of Alcasyna's A&W restaurants and convenience stores can therefore continue their excellent teamwork under Ms. Lapointe who is well-known and liked in the community she has served for many years.

"The exceptional quality of the establishments in the Alcasyna network, and the family values we all share, have greatly facilitated the coming together of the two companies," explained Francis Dufresne, President of Groupe F. Dufresne. "Groupe F. Dufresne considers it a privilege to carry on the incredible work done by the Lapointe family over the past years. We are proud to welcome the entire Alcasyna team into the extended Groupe F. Dufresne family."

"We are happy to pass the torch to another Quebec family business. We have known Groupe F. Dufresne and its managers for years and could see that they are motivated by similar values, especially the respect we had for each other's teams over these many years. We are therefore very confident that the future is bright for the entire Alcasyna team and for Audrey who will continue in her position for Groupe F. Dufresne," said Pétroles Alcasyna President, Alain Lapointe.

Customers will benefit from the same quality products and services offered in Petro-Canada and A&W restaurants operated by Alcasyna for several years.

About Groupe F. Dufresne

Groupe F. Dufresne is a third-generation family business headquartered in Quebec City. In addition to their network of service stations and corporate-owned Sprint convenience stores, Groupe F. Dufresne also owns companies under multiple brands in the restaurant, home-comfort and transportation logistics sectors.

About Pétroles Alcasyna Inc.

Alcasyna, a regional family business, are managers and franchisors of the Petro-Canada brand since 1993. Working with their partner Suncor, Alcasyna has developed a fine network of gas stations, convenience stores, car washes, and A&W restaurants covering the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is the largest integrated energy company in Canada. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore gas and petroleum production, petroleum refining, and retailing operations under the Petro-Canada banner. As a member of the Dow Jones, FTSE4Good and CDP sustainability indices, Suncor develops petroleum resources responsibly and operates a growing portfolio of renewable energy sources. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common stock [symbol SU] is listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Petro-Canada is a Suncor company that operates over 1500 service stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations across the country, including 56 marketing agreements with Indigenous communities. In 2019, Petro-Canada launched Canada's Electric Highway™, a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations. Petro-Canada's loyalty program, Petro-Points™ gives Canadians a way to earn points and trade them for rewards. Petro-Canada is a proud National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees, supporting athletes, their trainers and their families for over 25 years. The Petro-Canada CareMakers™ foundation helps support Canadian family caregivers.

