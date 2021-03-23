As the home renovation season approaches, two of Québec's flagships join forces

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In Montréal, and on the North and South Shores, BMR customers who consult with the BMR Reno Squad to undertake renovation projects will now have access, free of charge, to an even larger pool of professionals to find the best contractor thanks to the new partnership between Groupe BMR and RénoAssistance – a Desjardins subsidiary. To properly identify their needs and complete their projects, BMR customers will be able to count on the expertise of a team of 35 professionals at RénoAssistance to choose from amongst the more than 1,200 professionals whose quality of service and prices have been rigorously assessed. In addition to ensuring their clientele an even greater quality of service, as well as peace of mind, this initiative will enable Groupe BMR to increase its presence in the local economy by connecting its customers with local businesses and professionals.

A free and accessible service:

and accessible service: By phone: 1-833-999-7366



Via the BMR website: www.bmr.co/en/find-renovation-contractor

For customers in Montréal, and on the North and South Shores (find the complete list of participating stores here )

) For all kinds of renovation projects, from re-doing the roof to a new kitchen

Competition between 3 selected contractors, from amongst the more than 1,200 professionals verified according to strict criteria and a proven assessment method.

Reliable and Proven - Enhancing BMR's Service Offer

It is not always easy to find a trustworthy contractor to carry out renovation projects. As Groupe BMR already provides a consulting service through its Reno BMR Squad, this partnership significantly expands the pool of contractors offered to its customers, in addition to benefiting from RénoAssistance's huge experience that has so far helped no less than 85,000 people in their renovation projects. Requests for a price from customers in regions targeted by the service will be processed directly by RénoAssistance which will then present quotes from the three best contractors for their project, evaluated based on criteria such as previous customer references, legal structure, results from worksite visits, and their insurance, RBQ license and legal history.

BMR Strengthens Its Position as Québec's Leader

Thanks to this partnership with RénoAssistance, Groupe BMR strengthens its position as Québec's leading player in the hardware industry by offering an even more efficient 360-degree service that combines the purchasing of materials, in-store technical advice and RénoAssistance's expertise to find the best contractor. In addition, this collaboration allows local contractors to reach an even greater number of consumers.

Quotes

"Groupe BMR is a Québec-based company that is close to its customers and cares about offering them the best service. Therefore, to partner with RénoAssistance, a Québec flagship that has unrivalled expertise in this area, seemed natural to us. We are very pleased with this collaboration, which allows us to further our commitment to be the partner of choice in renovations, for both consumers and contractors, in Québec."

- Martin Lecomte, Vice-president, Retail and Network Performance, Groupe BMR

"This partnership is even greater recognition for RénoAssistance. To see our expertise put to the forefront by one of the country's leading hardware stores makes us very proud. What a great opportunity for us to be able to assist even more Quebecers and to help ensure that their renovation projects are a success story."

- Eric Périgny, President, RénoAssistance – a Desjardins subsidiary

About BMR

Groupe BMR is a subsidiary of Sollio Cooperative Group that includes nearly 300 renovation and hardware centres in Québec, in Ontario and in the Maritime provinces. Groupe BMR and its members' retail sales are evaluated at more than $1.3 billion annually and some 8,000 people work within the network. Groupe BMR is the leading Québec player in the hardware field and operates under the BMR, La Shop BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners.

About RénoAssistance – A Desjardins Subsidiary

RénoAssistance is a service company with a platform that connects residential and commercial owners with qualified contractors. The goal is to optimize the results of their renovation projects. In 2017, it became the first service company to display the "Protégez-Vous Recommended" logo. RénoAssistance offers a complete solution to help homeowners by providing free support throughout their projects by means of experienced renovation advisors. These advisors select up to three previously 360° Verified Contractors from which to choose from, in addition to providing advice and information for the project. Founded in 2010, RénoAssistance welcomed Desjardins as a majority shareholder at the beginning of 2020. During the past year, the company has received more than 31,500 customer requests from the metropolitan areas of Montréal, Québec City and Toronto. For more information, visit renoassistance.ca/en

