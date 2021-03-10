In the short term, the company plans to make major investments in the establishment of a recycling center that will significantly expand the production capacity of the current recycling center by giving it a 360-degree operational concept integrating the recovery, crushing, revalorization and recycling of asphalt, brick and concrete materials that are then transformed into stone and returned in various forms to the markets for a second life.

"This project is a perfect illustration of the ALI Excavation Group's ability to adapt when it comes to applying, as here, the principles of circular economy in a spirit of sustainable development," said its president, Marc-André Loiselle today, emphasizing that commercial eco-responsibility was a well-established concern at ALI Excavation Group, which, since 2004, has been active in the recovery of used oils: products that are revalorized in transitions destined for use for energy purposes.

Mr. Loiselle explained that this valorization center was part of the company's strategic development plan, which identified several areas of investment totalling several million dollars over the next few years, with the goal of creating facilities with the most modern, impressive and efficient civil engineering logistics platform in the Quebec construction industry, making ALI Excavation Group a major leader in the sector and, by extension, making the City of Valleyfield a must-see destination, a one-stop shop for construction.

Mr. Loiselle also cited as an example the modernization projects for the used oil treatment center and the asphalt plant, which will make way, in the latter case, for major upgrades, including the installation of a new control station to increase production capacity in order to more efficiently serve municipalities and businesses that do not have a plant.

Its storage yard is composed of three (3) silos with a capacity of 200 tons each.

"Groupe ALI Excavation's shift towards increased sustainable development activities will not stop there," added Mr. Loiselle, who added that other projects specifically related to the management of excavated soil were in the management's cards; concrete projects for which Groupe ALI Excavation hopes to obtain logistical and financial support from the two upper levels of government.

