Groupe ALI Excavation Inc. pursues its vibrant growth in the civil engineering sector with the acquisition of Pearson Pelletier Enterprises - experts in concrete sidewalks and curbs

"This transaction further consolidates Groupe ALI 's expertise in the civil engineering sector and it provides the company and its subsidiaries with an enhanced measure of independence in contract management and execution" says CEO Marc-André Loiselle. "I am especially pleased that this acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for concrete suppliers to develop a win-win relationship with Groupe ALI Excavation ."

The presence of a 100% Quebec-owned company in such a strategic and competitive sector is not to be understated according to Marc-André Loiselle. "This is an ideal opportunity for construction companies and private contractors to develop profitable business partnerships with Groupe ALI – we are a one-stop shop." Groupe ALI and Pearson Pelletier Enterprises have garnered growth and respect thanks to a management culture that is based on a solid foundation of family values. The quest for quality, efficiency and accountability is second nature.

The acquisition, terms of which have not been disclosed, will bring annual sales at Groupe ALI to more than 100 million dollars and the employee roster to more than 300. Pearson Pelletier Enterprises will continue to operate under the same name, with the same staff. The company has been involved in works at the Turcot Interchange, Quartier DIX 30, Casino de Montréal, the famous luge track at Mont-Tremblant and the REM rapid transit project (ongoing).

It is a new day for civil engineering synergies in Québec. According to Marc-André Loiselle, the promotion and preservation of homegrown know-how in this sector are vital. Employers, investors and taxpayers alike will benefit, as we build and strengthen our infrastructures in an ever-changing world.

Groupe ALI Excavation stands ready to play an important part in the rollout of the historic Quebec Infrastructure Plan, which is to generate more than 115 billion dollars in investments by 2029.

SOURCE ALI Excavations inc.

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle - President and CEO of Groupe ALI Excavation Inc.; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636, [email protected]