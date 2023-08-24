BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe AFFI, a social and not-for-profit enterprise specializing in industrial subcontracting and logistics outsourcing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abeilles Busy Bees, a company based in Anjou. This acquisition was made possible thanks to a social mission loan granted by National Bank and Investissement Québec.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Groupe AFFI employs approximately 700 people, the majority of whom have functional limitations. Groupe AFFI has locations in the Montreal and Quebec City areas.

This acquisition will expand the scope of Groupe AFFI's social mission, which is to offer a stimulating work environment to individuals with functional limitations. It will also enhance the enterprise's assembly, packaging, warehousing and distribution capacities, while improving the work environment for staff at its Anjou and Terrebonne locations, who will be reassigned to the premises of Abeilles Busy Bees.

"The acquisition of Abeilles Busy Bees, whose activities complement our own, is the next logical step in the rollout of our vision and strategy," said Patrick Biron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe AFFI. "Thanks to this acquisition, which was made possible with the support of National Bank and Investissement Québec, we will be able to expand the scope of our activities and access modern facilities equipped with cutting-edge automated systems. There will be many benefits for our employees and clients. This is a big step forward and I'd like to thank our financial partners for their leadership and social engagement."

"National Bank is pleased to offer a social mission loan to support Groupe AFFI in its mission," said Isabelle Savard, Vice-President – Business Strategy and Sales Effectiveness, Commercial Banking, at National Bank. "It is the first loan in this category at the Bank, and is aligned with our commitment to support organizations working to achieve ESG objectives. By hiring people with functional limitations, Groupe AFFI, a key player in social entrepreneurship in Quebec, generates a host of economic benefits for the communities it serves."

"We are proud to support this acquisition and growth project, which will help Groupe AFFI boost its productivity and diversify its client base," said Guy LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec. "Together with its partners in the financial ecosystem, Investissement Québec is pleased to help social enterprises access funding and remain competitive over the long term."

About Groupe AFFI

Founded in 1971, Groupe AFFI is one of Quebec's largest social enterprises. It offers industrial subcontracting and logistics outsourcing services to a wide range of clients of all sizes from a number of industry sectors. Groupe AFFI stands out for its status as a non-profit organization and its mission to create employment opportunities; in fact, the vast majority of its 700 employees have functional limitations. The enterprise aims to ensure each person can achieve their full potential in a welcoming, stimulating work environment adapted to their needs. Groupe AFFI operates six sites in the greater Montreal and Quebec City regions. Its activities are carried out with support from the Programme de subvention aux entreprises adaptées of the Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale. The enterprise holds some of the most demanding and rigorous certifications in the industry, including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. To learn more about Groupe AFFI, visit groupeaffi.ca.

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at April 30, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Investissement Quebec

Investissement Quebec's mission is to play an active role in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all of the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation prospects for talent and foreign investment, and assists Quebec businesses with export activities.

