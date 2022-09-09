Grounded Lithium Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Gregg Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company"). ( TSXV: GRD) and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

GLC is a lithium brine exploration and development company that controls 2.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent over its focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan.

