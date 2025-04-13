MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Afro Youth Summit and the Observatory of Black Communities in Quebec have unveiled the results of the first-ever survey aimed at understanding the experiences and trends affecting Black youth in the province. Conducted by Léger, the survey gathered responses from 1,463 young people1, painting a striking picture of the challenges Black youth face in areas such as education, healthcare and social services, justice, culture, and civic engagement. One of the most alarming findings is the overwhelming prevalence of identity-based discrimination. This survey is the first step in a wide-ranging research project by the Observatory into how Black youth develop their identity as citizens.

According to the data, 83% of Black youth reported experiencing discrimination at least once due to their perceived or claimed identity. This is a stark contrast to non-Black youth, among whom only 40% reported similar experiences. Discrimination also extends into public services, with 66% of Black youth stating they had been treated unfairly in this context, compared to 29% of non-Black youth. Among Black youth, 35% said they experienced discrimination occasionally, while 10% reported frequent occurrences. For Bélinda Bah, Director of the Observatory of Black Communities in Quebec, these findings highlight the urgent need for action: "This data underscores the scale of the challenges Black youth face, which hinder their full civic engagement. It will serve as the basis for identifying concrete solutions to strengthen their agency and foster both individual and collective growth," she stated.

Empowering Black Youth in Quebec to Become Engaged Citizens!

Despite the challenges, the report also highlights the resilience and commitment of Black youth. In fact, nearly 68% of young people believe they are making a positive contribution to their communities, a percentage comparable to that of non-Black youth (64%). This reflects a strong desire to actively participate in the social and cultural development of Quebec.

Additionally, 27% of Black youth are significantly involved in cultural organizations, nearly three times more than their non-Black peers (10%). These figures not only illustrate a deep commitment to the community but also a clear determination to promote cultural dynamism and social inclusion in Quebec.

The results of this survey are clear: despite progress, anti-Black racism and other forms of discrimination continue to hinder the full potential of many young Quebecers.

"The Afro Youth Summit calls on governments and organizations, both public and private, to take more decisive action. Combating racism and discrimination is a direct investment in the development and prosperity of Quebec. By giving these young people the tools to succeed, we are betting on innovation, creativity, and the sustainable growth of a stronger, more inclusive society." — Édouard Staco, President of Afro Youth Summit.

About the Afro Youth Summit:

The Afro Youth Summit (Socioeconomic Summit for the Development of Black Youth) is an innovative network of over 70 members dedicated to driving Quebec's economic and social growth, with a particular focus on the contributions of Black youth.

About the Observatory of Black Communities in Quebec:

Founded in 2021, the Observatory of Black Communities in Quebec was established as a catalyst for social and systemic change through knowledge mobilization. Its participatory research approach aims to better document the challenges faced by Black communities, especially young people, and to propose concrete solutions to address their specific needs.

__________________________________ 1 A web survey was conducted from August to October with 1,463 respondents residing in Quebec, using three different sources: Léger's web panel (Targets 1 and 2), an open link through a Léger DGTL digital campaign (Target 1 only), and an open link distributed by the Afro Youth Summit to their network of partners (Target 1 only).

