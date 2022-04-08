LAVAL, QC, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to mark the start of construction of the Avenir de femmes housing project spearheaded by the Bureau d'aide et d'assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin. This is a 23-unit building for low-income single mothers in Laval. This project represents a total investment of more than $10.1 million.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $4.8 million, including $2 million as part of the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative. In addition to securing the organization's mortgage loan, the SHQ will provide additional assistance to help tenants pay their rent by providing a rent supplement. The City of Laval is contributing more than $1.2 million for the construction of the building.

In addition, the construction of these social housing units will make it possible to implement phases I and II of the Implantation d'Avenir de femmes project, which is being carried out thanks to more than $235,000 in funding from the City of Laval and the Government of Quebec. These funds come from the Entente sectorielle en matière de lutte à la pauvreté et contre l'exclusion sociale pour la région de Laval 2019–2022, in which the following partners are involved: the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval and the City of Laval. The Fonds québécois d'initiatives sociales (FQIS), under the Alliances pour la solidarité and in collaboration with the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, also contributes to this agreement.

Quotes:

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and our government is taking action to make that happen. Our investments help to effectively support those who need it most by rapidly providing new affordable housing to vulnerable people and families. "

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Safe and affordable housing is essential to the health and prosperity of communities. Today's announcement is another step toward addressing the housing crisis. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are expanding the supply of affordable housing for women and their children right here in Laval. "

Fayçal El-Khoury, Member of Parliament for Laval – Les Îles

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This grant of more than $4.8 million will allow low-income single mothers to benefit from a safe and comfortable home. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The fight against poverty and social exclusion is one of our government's priorities. That's why my department will fund services that will be offered in these housing units for low-income single mothers in Laval. The services will be provided as part of the Implantation d'Avenir de femmes project. This initiative reflects the purpose of the Alliances pour la solidarité, which were created to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people, while maintaining a sense of community. Indeed, this project will concretely meet the needs of mothers in vulnerable situations who are removed from the labour market by offering—in addition to access to housing—socio-professional assistance and support to promote the educational success of their children. "

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

"I congratulate the Bureau d'aide et d'assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin for this wonderful initiative that will help single mothers regain an active place in their community. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life of citizens across the Laval area."

Christopher Skeete, Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose

"The City of Laval is pleased with the development of the Avenir de femmes housing project, which aims to promote the provision of a housing supply adapted to the needs of the Laval population, including vulnerable people. Access to affordable housing is one of our administration's priorities, and this project is a concrete example of what we can do to sustainably improve the housing conditions of Laval residents."

Sandra El-Helou, Municipal Councillor for the district of Souvenir-Labelle, associate member of the Executive Committee responsible for the status of women, youth and seniors at the City of Laval

"This project marks a new era for the Place Saint-Martin neighbourhood, which will not only provide better prospects for many single-parent families, but also perpetuate the presence of our organization in the neighbourhood, which will be better equipped to meet the needs of the community."

Martin Badia, President of the Bureau d'aide et d'assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin

Highlights:

All the tenants will benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $395,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). The Bureau d'aide et d'assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin also received over $448,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. In accordance with the standards of this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Laval .

