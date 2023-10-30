Mixed-use project stands apart with singular architectural character, fully integrated living spaces and prime location

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 26, Groupe HD, Omnia Technologies and Kastello Immobilier celebrated the start of construction on a major mixed-use residential project in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Consisting of two separate buildings informed by the same architectural esthetic, this integrated development will comprise a building of 270 condominium units to be known as Momento – Condominiums, as well as a residential complex with 280 rental units, named Elan – Habitats locatifs.

From left to right: Richard Jutras, vice president, construction & estate development at Omnia Technologies, Jean-François Beaulieu, president of Omnia Technologie, Guillaume Denis, director private investments at Gestion THAP, Danny Galimi, chief financial officer and partner at Groupe HD, Jean-Philippe Hébert, co-president of Groupe HD, Thomas Dufour, co-president of Groupe HD, Mathieu Colette, partner and vice-president real estate of Kastello Immobilier and Éric Fortin, president of Kastello Immobilier. (CNW Group/Groupe HD)

"This project comes at a pivotal moment, with housing supply at historically low levels. We are immensely proud to be playing a key role in transforming the Quartier Olympique, providing accessible, high-quality residential units for the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve community." Thomas Dufour – Co-President, Groupe HD

A living environment with a focus on accessibility

Strategically located just a few steps from Assomption métro station, three BIXI bike-share stations, several bus stops and a future station of the REM de l'Est light-rail network, the Momento/Elan project embraces the principles of transit-oriented development (TOD). This diverse range of local public transportation options means residents will have easy access to the full spectrum of amenities and services, including attractions and parks near Olympic Stadium, neighbourhood restaurants and stores, nearby schools and a major hospital. The project's parking facilities will also include electric-vehicle charging stations and bike-parking spaces, encouraging residents to choose responsible, green and active transportation solutions.

"We are thrilled to be launching this large-scale project in the heart of the Quartier Olympique. With its one-of-a-kind architecture, high-quality amenities and convenient location, this project offers future residents an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy a residential experience like no other in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. This is our contribution to a better, more sustainable future for this vibrant community." Jean-François Beaulieu – President, Omnia Technologies

Greening for livability

The new project has been meticulously designed with greening and vegetation in mind, reflecting the developers' commitment to respecting the environment and helping enrich the district's ecological balance. This approach focused on sustainability will see almost 50% of the lot surface greened, with a verdant inner courtyard featuring large-growing trees, green roofs and green terrasses. This will not only create new green spaces for residents, but will also play an active part in enriching Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve's green infrastructure.

The benefits of community life

The Momento and Elan project epitomizes a vision of innovative housing, planned with care to guarantee residents' well-being and comfort. The units boast a modern design, ample natural light and an ergonomic layout that fosters both privacy and elegance. The common areas, meanwhile, have been designed to promote emergence of a cohesive and dynamic community, offering unparalleled quality of life. Lastly, the two magnificent rooftop terrasses offer a breathtaking panorama that includes unbeatable views of Olympic Stadium and downtown Montréal.

"Kastello Immobilier is a Québec-based, family-run investment office that is proud to be helping to supply housing units in such a high-demand segment, with a long-term-occupancy horizon. Since Kastello is not merely a financial partner in the project but the eventual future property manager, we will deliver services of the highest quality to the future occupants of the Elan – Habitats locatifs project." Mathieu Collette – Partner and Vice-President, Real Estate, Kastello Immobilier

The Momento/Elan project obtained Gold Certification in the category Real Estate Development / Future Project and won the People's Choice Award in the category Construction & Real Estate at the 16th Grands Prix du Design awards ceremony.

The project at a glance

Investment: $190 million

Units: 270 condominiums and 280 rental units

Developers: Groupe HD and Omnia Technologies

Financial partner: Kastello Immobilier

Architect: Simard Architecture

Designer: ACT Design

General contractor: Omnia Technologies

About the partners

Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. Its ambition is to redefine tomorrow's housing by designing and building large-scale real estate projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in a dozen projects totalling over 3,000 residential units, divided between condominiums and multi-tenant buildings. Groupe HD is constantly rethinking and adapting its methods to create integrated living spaces for today's and tomorrow's generations. groupehdimmobilier.ca

Omnia Technologies

For more than 35 years, OMNIA has specialized in construction and development of residential, industrial and commercial projects. Led by Jean-François Beaulieu and his seasoned professional team, OMNIA distinguishes itself by its courteous service and the quality of its work, always placing the needs of its customers at the heart of its achievements. Thanks to its know-how and integrity, the company has successfully managed numerous large-scale projects. Its portfolio includes the Imperia, Enticy, Eli and Snowdon condominium projects. omniatechnologies.com

Kastello Immobilier

Kastello is an investment firm that was founded in 2018 by the Fortin family and is now well known in Quebec's entrepreneurial sector. Its subsidiary Kastello Immobilier Inc. specializes in residential real estate investment and particularly in the acquisition and management of its residential rental properties and their development in partnership with real estate developers. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily made up of residential rental properties with a long-term holding objective. kastello.ca

