MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Avianor, a DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation company specializing in MRO and cabin integration for over 25 years, broke ground on its future A220 Center of Excellence. The event marked the launch of the construction in the presence of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE), Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

This historic moment for Avianor and the Quebec aerospace industry occurred on October 10 at the Montréal-Mirabel International Airport (YMX). Many key players gathered for the occasion, including representatives and dignitaries from MEIE, Ville de Mirabel, DRAKKAR, Air Canada, Groupe MACH, Aéroports de Montréal, Aéro Montréal and Syscomax.

Work has already begun on this significant project, which will strengthen Quebec's aerospace reputation and be operational by Fall 2024, with Groupe MACH as the real estate partner. Representing a major investment of over $70 million in infrastructure, digitization, and state-of-the-art equipment, the 105,000 sq. ft. A220 Center of Excellence will create numerous specialized jobs in the region, contributing to its reputation as the world's third-largest aerospace hub.

"This ground-breaking is another important milestone in a project that will have payoffs at every level, locally, nationally, and internationally. We're sending out a strong message that there will finally be a major, world-class hub at YMX, where the A220 is assembled and now maintained, thanks to this new Center of Excellence. And that's not counting all the players who will revolve around this hub," emphasized Benoit Hudon, President and CEO of DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation.

"The A220 Center of Excellence will be both a pillar of our growth and a vehicle for innovation, demonstrating our commitment to excellence in the services we offer our customers. More than a new facility, it represents a high degree of human and technological knowledge, all under one roof. Without a doubt, it will be the ideal place to welcome A220s from all over the world," added Hugo Brouillard, Avianor's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Avianor's project will help strengthen Quebec's aerospace ecosystem and generate wealth throughout the life of the A220 aircraft. It's SMEs like Avianor that enable Quebec's aerospace sector to stand out on the international market," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"We are proud to contribute to creating the A220 Center of Excellence, which will help promote our expertise and know-how internationally. For over 25 years, Avianor, a Quebec company, has symbolized innovation, growth and excellence in aeronautics," commented Vincent Chiara, President of MACH.

About Avianor ( www.avianor.com )

Avianor has been a leader in MRO and interior integration of commercial and military aircraft for more than 25 years. Located at Montréal-Mirabel International Airport (YMX), it has 225 permanent and temporary employees, in addition to 250,000 square feet of hangars, manufacturing and repair shops, warehouses and offices. Avianor, owned by DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation, maintains its growth and position of choice within the local, national and international aerospace industry.

About DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation ( https://drakkar.com/en/outsourcing/manufacturing )

DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation is a world-class outsourcing company specializing in industrialization, production, maintenance, and logistics. Through a distinctive industry ecosystem comprising eight (8) affiliated companies such as Avianor, AAA Canada, AAA USA, AAA Mexico, Argo MRT Americas, Management OPS, NSE Technical & Logistics Services and Selekktus, it provides turnkey services designed to strategically support its customers. Operating in a wide range of specializations supporting the key sectors of aerospace, transportation, defense, security, healthcare, and energy, it integrates the following services: Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO); Mobile Repair Services; On-site Industrialization; Warehousing and Logistics; On-site Production; Kitting and Sub-assembly; On-site Maintenance; Transportation; Recruitment and Placement.

