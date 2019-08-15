Grocery Delivery In As Fast As An Hour: Walmart Canada and Instacart Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery To Hundreds More Communities Across The Country

The expansion builds on a successful 17-store pilot in the Greater Toronto Area and Winnipeg , which has been strongly embraced by Walmart customers. Instacart's on-demand delivery brings Walmart's wide variety of products to millions of Canadian customers across the country - including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy, as well as health and beauty products, household goods, pet food, baby food, diapers and much more.

The new Instacart on-demand delivery option is the latest in a suite of services offered by Walmart Canada and third-party partners to help Walmart customers shop where, when and how they want. In addition to the new delivery option with Instacart, Walmart Canada customers can choose the option that works best for them, including:

Grocery:

Pickup in-store at 175 Walmart stores – which will expand to 190 stores by the end of January



Pickup at nine urban PenguinPickUp locations in the Greater Toronto Area



Next-day delivery anywhere in the Greater Toronto Area by ordering through Walmart.ca

Shopping in-store at 340 Walmart Supercentres

General merchandise:

Delivered to customers' door and available for in-store pickup by ordering through Walmart.ca

"Canadian families are busy. By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we're helping make life easier and more convenient for them," said Lee Tappenden, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. "Expanding our relationship with Instacart provides our customers with even more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart in their community."

"Instacart is proud to have grown its partnership with Walmart Canada to help make it even easier for valued customers to get the groceries and household essentials they need quickly and easily," said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart's Chief Business Officer. "Our expanded collaboration shows that demand for online grocery delivery continues to grow in Canada, and we're proud to work with Walmart Canada to extend their delivery reach into new regions and give customers more ways to access Walmart Canada's everyday low prices."

Walmart customers across the country can begin shopping Walmart's everyday low prices by going online to www.instacart.ca/store/walmart-canada/storefront or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device, select their city and store, and then begin adding Walmart Canada groceries and household items to their Instacart grocery cart. Customers can then choose a delivery window—in as fast as one hour or, for convenient scheduling, up to five days in advance. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe.

The service is now available to customers in communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

For a limited time, first-time customers of Walmart Canada and Instacart can enter the code WMTCOAST2COAST at checkout for $10 off their first order of $35 or more.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $350 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Instacart:

Instacart is the North American leader in grocery delivery and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup services bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 20,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.Instacart.ca.

