Gripping Four-Part Crave Original Investigative Docuseries, THUNDER BAY, Premieres February 17

– Based on the ground-breaking podcast from CANADALAND, THUNDER BAY is executive produced, written, and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer, Ryan McMahon –

– The poignant and powerful series follows McMahon on his quest to reveal the truth behind the deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. –

– A series trailer for THUNDER BAY is also revealed today –

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that its new, four-part original gripping investigative docuseries, THUNDER BAY, premieres on Friday, Feb. 17, and is available to audiences in both English and French. The series is produced, written, and co-directed by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. – a Canadian city which has historically had high rates of homicides and hate crimes. THUNDER BAY debuts on Feb. 17 with the first two episodes, followed by the final two episodes on Feb. 24.

Following the breakout success of his CANADALAND podcast of the same name, McMahon returns to Thunder Bay to discover the roots of the city's systemic racism against its Indigenous population. From investigating the unexplained deaths of local Indigenous teens to exploring the failings of the city's police service, McMahon sheds light on Thunder Bay's enduring history of racism.

