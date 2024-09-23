MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that as of September 23rd, Grimard Optique will join Visique's professional eyecare network. This new direction reflects Grimard Optique's ongoing commitment to offering first-rate products and exceptional services.

Grimard Optique's joining the Visique network will open the door to 68 additional eyecare centers across Quebec and offer its clients even more service and product options without sacrificing the quality of their care.

Founded in 2005 by a group of independent optometrists in Alberta, Visique is now the most extensive eyecare network in Canada. Their founding vision was clear: offer high-quality, personalised care. Today, Visique continues to put patients at the first in more than 300 clinics.

Frédéric Marchand, optometrist and Visique's Quebec Vice-President, stated " In joining Visique, Grimard Optique will further bolster its ability to offer personalised professional care by aligning itself with Visique's patient-centred approach. Now more than ever, we will remain passionate eyecare professionals dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients."

Visique is part of FYI Doctors, a group of more than 300 eyecare centres across Canada with almost 4000 employees. Currently, Visique is present in Quebec with more than 68 locations.

SOURCE Visique

Media : Claire Couturier - 438 399-0059