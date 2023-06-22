The GREY GOOSE Vodka 10-piece collection encapsulates the spirit of summer providing outfit inspiration for the brand's pop-up event touring major cities across Canada this summer.

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - GREY GOOSE Vodka, has joined forces with the Frankie Collective, a female-owned Canadian fashion brand, to unveil a unique capsule collection. The clothing collection has been created as a teaser to GREY GOOSE's outdoor pop-up event inspired by the brand's French provenance.

Made entirely from upcycled materials, this collaboration seamlessly merges the worlds of spirits and fashion, resulting in a 10-piece collection that encapsulates the spirit of summer drawing inspiration from the natural essence of a sun-soaked outing in the South of France. The collection serves a preppy athleisure look including a tennis skirt, track jacket, tailored shorts athletic dress, tote bag and more.

"The GREY GOOSE x Frankie Collective collaboration represents a fusion of effortless style and sustainable fashion," said Kate Watson, Senior Brand Manager at GREY GOOSE Vodka. "Both brands share a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and natural luxuries. We're excited to début the collection to give Canadians a taste of the French joie de vivre with the launch of the Lawn Club – the ultimate summer event - gather your team and come dressed to impress!"

Kicking off on July 5th in Toronto, The Lawn Club will bring the playful elegance of the popular French game, Pétanque, to various locations in Canada. Pétanque, akin to lawn bowling or Bocce ball, is a beloved pastime in France, boasting a rich history. Guests will have the opportunity to reserve a piste to play a round of Pétanque then retire to the Clubhouse to savour refreshing tasting GREY GOOSE Vodka cocktails and indulge in delectable chef-made crêpes.

"We are thrilled to partner with GREY GOOSE Vodka for this one-of-a-kind collection," said Sara Gourlay, Creative Director at Frankie Collective. "The exclusive drop will feature limited-edition pieces that combine GREY GOOSE's timeless elegance with Frankie Collective's signature upcycled aesthetic. Each item has been thoughtfully crafted, highlighting the unique character of both brands. The designs are both sporty and stylish, reflecting the spirit of the season."

The capsule collection will be unveiled at the exclusive Toronto launch of GREY GOOSE Vodka's Lawn Club, providing outfit inspiration for the upcoming event which will be touring major cities across Canada this summer.

Event dates below:

Toronto : July 5-9, 2023

: Calgary : July 19-23, 2023

: Vancouver : August 1-7, 2023

: Montreal (Jardin Pétanque): August 23-27, 2023

Find more information and tickets available at www.greygooselawnclub.ca. Reserve in teams of 2, 4 or 6 for approximately $45 per person (plus tax).

Each Ticket Includes:

Access to the Lawn Club.

One (1) GREY GOOSE ® Vodka soda or spritz cocktail.

Vodka soda or spritz cocktail. 45-minute round of pétanque.

Up to two hours in the stylish and private Clubhouse after your game is complete, where you can purchase additional cocktails and a selection of chef-created savoury and sweet French crêpes.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® Vodka, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavoured Vodkas.

www.greygoose.com

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Frankie Collective

Frankie Collective, a Vancouver-based fashion company, is leading the way in the vintage and upcycled clothing industry. With a mission to transform something old into something extraordinary, Frankie specializes in creating unique, one-of-a-kind pieces through their innovative upcycling techniques.

Upcycling lies at the heart of Frankie Collective's design process, wherein they breathe new life into existing garments, adding value, and extending the product's life cycle. By salvaging and repurposing clothing that would otherwise end up in landfills, Frankie has emerged as a pioneer in reworked fashion.

In a world grappling with the environmental impact of fast fashion, Frankie Collective is a shining example of how creativity and sustainability can harmoniously coexist. Through their dedication to upcycling, the company has successfully diverted an impressive 65,000 pounds of clothing from landfills annually. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality, Frankie Collective's team of talented designers meticulously transform vintage garments into unique, fashion-forward pieces that resonate with style-conscious individuals seeking something truly exceptional.

Frankie Collective's achievements in the upcycled fashion industry have garnered widespread recognition. Their dedication to environmental responsibility and their ability to create standout, limited-edition clothing has attracted a growing customer base of fashion enthusiasts who appreciate both sustainability and individuality.

www.frankiecollective.com

