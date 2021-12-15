Greenwin Corp. Joins Kitchen24 and Toronto Police Services to Prepare 15,000 Meals on December 16th in Support of City's Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity this Holiday Season

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A recent study from Food Banks Canada suggests more Canadians will face food insecurity in the coming months.

In an effort to support the City's efforts to combat food insecurity, Kitchen24 (http://www.kitchen24.ca/), Toronto Police Services and Greenwin Corp. (https://www.greenwin.ca/) have partnered to prepare 15,000 holiday meals for vulnerable populations across the GTA. Meals will be given to organizations such as Second Harvest, Food Banks, Tent City and Community Centres to distribute among clients.

Joining Steve Kidron, owner of Kitchen24, and Kevin Green, President and CEO of Greenwin, are Police Chief James Ramer, Superintendent Colin Greenaway, MPP Tom Rakocevic, Councillor Anthony Perruzza, neighbourhood officers from Divisions 13 and 31, auxiliary police members, youth and community volunteers.

"When COVID-19 hit, it became apparent that prepared meals were necessary for people who were facing food insecurity," said Steve Kidron, Co-Founder at Kitchen24. Kidron was approached by many food banks, politicians and community centres, and his operation rose to the occasion.

"Our city is facing an unprecedented volume of need around food," added Mark Tenaglia of TPS 31 Division's Community Police Liaison Committee. We hope that this event will raise awareness and inspire more efforts to eradicate food insecurity in Toronto."

Event Details

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Location: Kitchen24 (100 Marmora St., Unit #200, North York, ON M9M 2X5)

Contact: Jessica Green, Director, Partnerships, Greenwin Corp. ([email protected])

About Kitchen24

Kitchen24 is an innovative commercial kitchen, ghost kitchen and event rental space. Since the beginning of COVID-19, owner Steve Kidron has prepared and distributed over 300,000 meals to the community. For more information, contact Michelle Weiss ([email protected]).

About Greenwin Corp.

Since 1948, Greenwin has earned a reputation as one of Canada's leading providers of rental apartments for all people. Today, it is among the country's largest privately owned, full-service property management and development firms. Through Greenwin Cares, we're committed to working with our communities to provide ongoing mentorship initiatives, sports programming, media and literacy training, and other supports.

