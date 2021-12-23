Greenwin Corp. and Kitchen24 Hit the Streets of Toronto to Deliver Over 1,000 Holiday Meals to People Experiencing Homelessness

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of Toronto's unhoused population will receive a bit of holiday cheer on December 24th courtesy of Kitchen24, Greenwin Corp. and Toronto Police Services 13 Division and 31 Division's Community Police Liaison Committee. As part of their ongoing efforts to fight food insecurity, volunteers from these organizations will prepare and deliver over 1,000 meals to high priority areas across the City, including to encampments in Moss Park and beneath the Gardiner Expressway.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen the number of people struggling grow exponentially," says Steve Kidron, Co-Founder of Kitchen24. "People everywhere are experiencing higher levels of financial constraints, health concerns and food insecurity. This isn't a homelessness issue, it's a human issue."

"In times of great need, it is so important that individuals and organizations step up and support their communities," adds Mark Tenaglia, a member of TPS 31 Division's Community Police Liaison Committee. "We are happy to again join Kitchen24 and Greenwin to support the needs of our City."

According to recent reports from the City of Toronto's shelter system flow data, over 9,000 individuals were actively experiencing homelessness at the end of November 2021. The demand for shelter services far exceeds the number of beds available, making this population especially vulnerable to food insecurity during the harsh winter months. With the strain on support services further compounded by COVID-19, Kitchen24, Greenwin and TPS are committed to helping make a difference this holiday season.

About Kitchen24

Kitchen24 is an innovative commercial kitchen, ghost kitchen and event rental space. Since the beginning of COVID-19, owner Steve Kidron has prepared and distributed over 400,000 meals to the community. For more information, contact Michelle Weiss ([email protected]).

About Greenwin Corp.

Since 1948, Greenwin has earned a reputation as one of Canada's largest privately-owned, full-service development and property-management companies. Through Greenwin Cares, we're committed to working with our communities to provide ongoing mentorship initiatives, sports programming, media and literacy training, and other supports. Our team is committed to investing in people and places to create exceptional, inclusive rental communities - one building at a time. For more information, visit www.greenwin.ca.

SOURCE Greenwin Corp.

For further information: Jessica Green, Director, Partnerships, Greenwin Corp., [email protected]

Related Links

www.greenwin.ca

