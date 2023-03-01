Greenway Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Company submitted to Health Canada an application for both a standard processing license, and an expanded cultivation license

Commenced trading on the OTCQB ® Venture Market under GWAYF

$0.60 cash cost per gram of finished inventory on hand at end of quarter

KINGSVILLE, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce the release of its unaudited interim financial statements for the three month and nine month period ended December 31, 2022 and to consistently report positive Adjusted EBITDA(1).

A copy of the unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. All amounts expressed in this press release refer to Canadian dollars.

The Company is pleased to report the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Highlights:

The Company generated revenue of $1,038,402 , an increase of 103% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022

, an increase of 103% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022 Cash cost of sales were $508,368 , producing a cash gross margin before fair value adjustments of 51%

, producing a cash gross margin before fair value adjustments of 51% A quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA of $81,275

Greenway sold 733,885 grams of dried flower cannabis

Greenway accomplished a cash cost per gram expensed during the quarter of $0.69

For finished inventory at period end, the Company has capitalized $0.60 per gram

"We are glad to see our revenue increase so much in comparison to this quarter last year. I believe the longer-term effects of us submitting and subsequently receiving both our processing and expanded cultivation license is the larger story of this quarter," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "Greenway produced another quarter with positive Adjusted EBITDA, and we believe that having a 300% increase in growing space moving forward, combined with the ability to process our own products will further move Greenway towards true profitability."

"Greenway was founded with the principal that we can grow higher quality cannabis in a more efficient way. Having low operating and administrative costs while the industry consolidates is vital for Greenway's long-term success. I believe the cannabis industry will continue to grow while companies will choose to outsource their production to Greenway." said Darren Peddle, CFO of Greenway. "I look forward to reporting a full fiscal year of low operating costs, low inventory balances, and a record high revenue."

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses a non-IFRS measure to assess the Company's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please refer to page 2 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of the composition of Adjusted EBITDA, an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor and a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under IFRS, all of which is hereby incorporated by reference in this press release.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net Income (Loss) (576,461) Amortization – cost of sales 177,267 Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory 276,336 Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets (417,379) Amortization - operating 126,243 Share based compensation 231,850 Transaction costs 17,126 Interest expense 308,793 Rental Income (62,500)

$ Adjusted EBITDA 81,275



About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

