Greenway Provides Cultivation and Market Update

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, today announced it has applied to Health Canada for new dedicated propagation space at the Leamington, Ontario facility, which should help increase the number of batches the facility can grow annually, and provided an update on current market dynamics.

Greenway has applied through Health Canada to create new dedicated propagation and vegetation space at its current cultivation facility located in Leamington, Ontario. This new space is meant to be utilized for mid-stream propagation, allowing Greenway to gain space and time efficiencies in their flowering rooms. By doing this, the Company believes it will be able to increase the amount of biomass the facility can throughput annually and should help Greenway move toward its goal of having six full crop rotations every year.

"We are always looking for new ways to increase our efficiency and lower our costs, and changing over this space will better equip us to achieve both of those goals," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "We have found by giving our cuttings coming over from our nursery more time to become acclimated to the greenhouse environment before moving into the flowering stage, we receive higher production from our premium genetics. By having this new dedicated space, we can make sure that the plants remain in the most optimized environment for each stage of their development. Space and timing efficiencies are one of the ways we can continue to make incremental progress as a grower."

Supply and Wholesale Price Update

Greenway continues to see positive signs that the wholesale domestic and international markets are rebounding from the lows of 2023. The Company's revenue per gram has been steadily increasing for 6 straight quarters, from $0.84 to $1.58 per gram.

"As we have seen the wholesale price of cannabis for Greenway increase, the speed at which we have been able to move our crops has also increased. This trend has continued since our most recent quarter and shows no signs of regression. Everything we are growing right now and over the last few months has had a home before it has even finished being harvested," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "This is a great sign for the industry, as it ensures consumers are getting the freshest product possible, and that Greenway is not sitting on any inventory. With both the domestic and international markets heating up rapidly over the last 18 months, we have also been able to move towards more advantageous commercial terms."

CPG Update

Greenway's MillRite brand continues to be a leader among pre-rolls in the 2x0.5G size category, being the #2 ranked brand and having both the #2 ranked Indica and Sativa pre-roll in the segment with their Lavender Haze and Pink Moon. Over the next few months, the MillRite has new pre-roll sizes coming to Ontario, including its first foray into the blunt category with the Lavender Haze 1 gram glass tipped blunt arriving on store shelves before the end of May.

In April, Greenway re-launched The Jeffrey pre-rolls in Ontario, which are now available across the province for purchase in three convenient sizes, helping expand Greenway's presence into new size categories.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

