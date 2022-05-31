Greenway Greenhouse Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is pleased to release an update on the retrofit of 125,000 ft2 of cultivation space, as well as a general news update on what has occurred throughout the month of May 2022.

Greenway Greenhouse is pleased to announce the wrap up of the demolition phase of its previously announced expansion. This critical phase has been done ahead of schedule, and Greenways management is confident it will be hitting its original deadline of Q1 2023 for the new cultivation space to become operational.

"We are pleased the progress to date," said Jamie D'Alimonte, Chief Executive Officer of Greenway Greenhouse. "We are on schedule and on budget so far, and we are going to be hyper vigilant to make sure the new space is delivered with the best possible value to Greenway and its shareholders."

News from the last month

Greenway Greenhouse, through a number of different sales partnerships, has seen 7 new Stock Keeping Units ("SKUs") launch in the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") that contain Greenway Greenhouse biomass. These SKUs include whole flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges.

Greenway Greenhouse cannabis can be found in Melt's Holy Mole Kush, Legend's Blackberry Gelato, Haven Street's Lemon Pound Cake, and Wildlife's Blackberry Gelato Pre-Rolls.

On May 11, 2022 Greenway Greenhouse announced a partnership with North 40, a fellow cannabis cultivator located in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, to have two of its strains listed for purchase among its medical patients. The two strains are Captain Kush and Blackberry Gelato.

"Greenway Greenhouse provides a high-quality product that has impressed me in many aspects. As we bring on more patients, I am confident we can meet their needs in quality, quantity and value." Said Gord Nichol, Founder and Master Grower.

On May 2, 2022 Greenway Greenhouse announced that warrants arising from a private placement announced on November 23, 2021 started trading on May 2, 2022. These warrants began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the name "GWAY.WT". Each warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $1.65 until September 23, 2022.

Jawad Skieneh, Master Grower of Greenway Greenhouse sat on the "Production & Profitability: How to Master Supply, Demand and Business Growth in a Quick Changing Market" panel at the Lift & Co. Expo Conference. Mr. Skieneh discussed how Greenway has properly placed itself in the industry as a right sized cultivator, that has been able to learn from early industry struggles and has positioned itself for the next stage of profitable cannabis companies.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

