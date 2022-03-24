Greenway Greenhouse Included in The CSE25 Index

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSVILLE, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company"), a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace, is pleased to announce their inclusion in the CSE 25 Index™ ("CSE25"), a subset of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Composite Index containing the securities of the twenty-five largest index companies by market capitalization.

This sub-index contains over 52.75% of the total weight of the CSE Composite Index ("Composite Index"). The Composite Index is a broad indicator of market activity for the CSE. With approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE it is a uniquely positioned gauge of the Canadian small cap market. The Composite Index is published by Reuters and Bloomberg under the ticker name CSECOMP and the CSE25 has the ticker name CSE25.

"We couldn't be happier with the recognition and exposure that accompanies our inclusion in the CSE25," said Darren Peddle, CFO and Director of Greenway Greenhouse. "As a standout and leader among Canadian small cap opportunities, Greenway Greenhouse has the true potential to lead the industry and the exchange."

"The CSE congratulates the team at Greenway Greenhouse (CSE: GWAY) on its inclusion in the CSE25 Index™," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The company is making tremendous progress in the growing, but challenging, cannabis cultivation field in Canada. We are pleased to welcome them to our select group of largest CSE issuers."

The Composite Index follows a set of rules which are published on the CSE website . The index is administered by Solactive AG as the calculation agent. Solactive calculates indices for 350 clients in Europe, America and Asia. The index policies and procedures are maintained by an Index Committee. The committee, in its sole discretion determines how policies and procedures are interpreted and over time may update the policies and procedures of the index if deemed necessary.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity. The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

