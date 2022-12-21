Greenway Enters into Purchase and Sale Agreement for its Surplus Asset

KINGSVILLE, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2022, it had entered into a binding third party purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") for the sale of a surplus greenhouse for a purchase price of $7,500,000 CAD.

As previously announced on August 3, 2022, the property being sold is a 10-acre hydroponic greenhouse that is currently being rented and was listed for sale as a surplus asset. The Company has recently finished an expansion at a different site which it uses for its cannabis operations. The purchaser of the property acts at arm's length to the Company. The closing of the sale is anticipated to take place within 30 days.

The net proceeds of the sale, after the repayment of the associated bank credit facility, are to be used for working capital purposes.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada.

