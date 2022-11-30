Greenway Completes Expansion to 4 Acres, US Markets Listing Update and New Business Development

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway" or the "Company") a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce the completion of its expansion to 167,000 ft2 of growing space, and its submitted application to trade on the OTCQB Markets (the "OTCQB")

Expansion: On time, on budget

"Our team is proud to be able to say we have finished our full 132,000 ft2 expansion on time and on budget. As a leadership team, we promised shareholders we could do it, and we have fulfilled that promise." Said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "The expansion allows us to quadrupole our output up to 24,000 KG, moving Greenway another step down the pathway to significant profitability."

"We have to thank our team and contractors who helped us deliver this expansion on time and on budget," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "Our current customers will be pleased to know we have more of the consistent product that they have grown to appreciate, and we are looking forward to widening our customer base." The Company notes that an application to Health Canada to amend the licensed square footage will be submitted shortly.

OTCQB Markets

The Company is also pleased to announce it has submitted an application to the OTCQB, to broaden the investment opportunity to the United States of America. Greenway will be trading under GWAYF on the OTCQB, and should be available to the public imminently.

"Expanding our potential investor base into the U.S.A. should provide more coverage and more trading volume," said CFO, Darren Peddle. "Management has the legacy of scaling, producing and shipping over 44 million pounds of produce annually, almost 75% of that to the U.S.A. We are pleased to be able to introduce Greenway as a company looking to build itself up to a similar stature, combining consistency with profitability."

Business Development – Contracts to Grow

Due to the reputation that the Company has fostered for consistent, high quality cannabis, current and new customers have approached Greenway to potentially cultivate their trusted genetics. The Company has begun cultivation trials to test for high THC values and exceptional yields. Preliminary results have exceeded expectations and produced THC as high as 30%. These potential contracts provide an avenue for reputable peers to scale up, while providing Greenway with consistent revenues with the increased square footage.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

