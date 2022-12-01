Greenway Begins Trading on the OTC under GWAYF

KINGSVILLE, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, December 1, 2022, under the ticker symbol GWAYF.

"We are please to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, one that will increase awareness around our company to U.S based investors. The OTCQB®Venture Market is one of the most respected and professional marketplaces in the world, and Greenway is pleased to be a part of it," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "Trading on the OTCQB® will lead to enhanced liquidity and visibility in these shifting and dynamic global capital markets."

"GWAYF being listed on the OTCQB® Venture Market is an important milestone for Greenway, as this helps grow our U.S investor base and will help enlighten American investors to both our company and story," said Darren Peddle, CFO of Greenway. "At its core, we believe this will provide improved liquidity, which should enhance shareholder value."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol GWAY.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

