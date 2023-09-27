Greenway Announces The Launch of its First Two Consumer Brands and Listings with the OCS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, announces the culmination of the commercialization process by launching its first two brands and SKUs which have been accepted by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") through the Winter 2023-2024 product call.

"Going to market with our own products has been part of our long-term strategy for the last few years. As we do with everything, we have been meticulous in every aspect of our go to market strategy. Our team has been hyper focused on finding cultivars that meet the ever-changing tastes of Canadian consumers," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "We are excited that in short order we will be able to go into our local stores, and pick up Greenway branded product. To our shareholders, this was a promise we made, and it's a promise we have kept."

Greenway is introducing:

EPIC Cannabis Co, a craft whole flower brand which will bring new and exciting flower offerings from the vast Greenway Nursery catalogue. Beginning with a 7g package of Berry Sunset, a sought-after fruit driven cultivar that will deliver a unique value proposition for flower nerds and the general consumer alike.

And

MillRite a preroll and milled flower brand that targets the hard working value driven consumer. This first launch of the MillRite brand will include a 2x0.5g preroll sku that will feature Greenway's Lavender Haze, a beloved sativa leaning flower with notes of florals, cedar and citrus. MillRite positions itself as a product "For Those Who Grind".

"Over the past few years millions of grams of Greenway product has been consumed by Canadians from coast to coast through our partners.," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "Greenway has a strong opportunity to offer a true value proposition to consumers; high quality at fair prices. We come from a blue collar region and we know that people who work hard want to buy products that both resonate with their values and leaves money in their wallet. We believe that MillRite fulfills that promise and then some."

"Having our own brands in market will have a strong impact on our top line revenue while also increasing our gross profits. We will continue to work closely with our B2B partners and provide them with top quality inputs." Said Darren Peddle, CFO. "Transitioning our business model to a hybrid of B2B and B2C has been a part of our long-term planning for a few years. This commercialization process is going to provide us more avenues to sell cannabis, increase revenues, increase gross profits, and increase Greenway's visibility as a brand to general consumers."

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

