Greenway Announces Oversubscribed Closing of $3.5 Million Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is pleased that the Offering has closed oversubscribed for gross proceeds of $3,500,000 of 13% secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). All dollar amounts referenced in this release are in Canadian dollars.

"I want to again thank our new and existing investors, for showing trust and faith in the Greenway team. Our hard work, and their trust in our strategy is why we were able to close this private placement above our original target," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO. "With this funding in we are able to be more nimble with our go to market strategy for Greenway branded consumer products, while continuing to keep up with the increasing demand for our high-quality flower in the wholesale market."

Information regarding the Offering, including the terms of the Debentures, is set out in the Company's press release dated October 20, 2023. A copy of the debenture indenture governing the Debentures will be filed by the Company on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Abingdon Capital Corporation (the "Advisor") acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the Offering. As part of the Offering, the Company shall pay finder's fees to the Advisor as well as a one-time arrangement fee to all subscribers equal to 2% of the principal amount of their respective Debentures. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to make final payments of the outstanding expenses related to the recently completed facility expansion, general corporate expenses and working capital requirements.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period until February 28, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Option Cancellation

The Company also announces that certain officers, directors, and employees have agreed to cancel options to acquire up to 7,725,000 Common Shares at a weighted average exercise price of $0.60.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

For further information: Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311; Neil Johnson, CEO, Abingdon Capital Corporation, [email protected], 1-416-455-9683