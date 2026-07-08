GreenShield wins 2026 Readers' Choice Award as employers embrace integrated health models

Recognition signals a shift in employer expectations toward integrated, purpose‑driven health and benefits partners that connect coverage, care, outcomes, and social impact

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, has been named one of a select group of organizations recognized in Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2026. GreenShield was the only health care and insurance organization recognized, underscoring its leadership as an innovative, integrated health and benefit partner and reinforcing the growing trust employers place in models that bring coverage and care together in one place.

Voted entirely by HR professionals, managers, and executives, the Readers' Choice Awards recognize the organizations they rely on to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce. As employers navigate rising costs, increasing complexity, and growing demand for better health outcomes, the awards reflect a clear shift toward partners who can deliver more connected, outcomes-driven approaches to workforce health. With no judging panel or editorial selection process, the awards reflect the confidence HR practitioners place in the partners they work with every day.

"This recognition reflects a broader shift in what employers are looking for," said JP Girard, Executive Vice President and Head of GreenShield Insurance. "Organizations are moving beyond fragmented benefits toward partners who can deliver more connected, outcomes-driven approaches to workforce health. At GreenShield, we're building for that future by bringing coverage and care together in one integrated model that improves the experience for people while helping employers manage complexity, cost, and outcomes."

GreenShield earned this recognition by helping employers meet the evolving health needs of their people through an integrated model that brings coverage and care together. Acting as both payer and provider, GreenShield delivers insurance, administers benefits, and pays claims, while also offering services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management. This approach reduces fragmentation and makes it easier for people to navigate care and benefits through GreenShield+™, a connected digital platform that brings coverage and care together.

For example, through GreenShield+, members can access mental health services, pharmacy care, and virtual consultations within a single, connected experience, supported by coordinated data and personalized pathways, helping reduce gaps in care and improving engagement with health services. GreenShield's recent Health Outcomes Report highlights the impact of its integrated mental health services:

Members could connect with a therapist in 13 hours

96 per cent of members stayed with their first-matched therapist

Members who completed their first session within seven days showed 25 per cent greater clinical improvement

Every $1 invested in integrated mental health care returned $1.50 through lower mental health claims

In 2025, GreenShield introduced new capabilities within GreenShield+™ to respond to evolving health needs. These enhancements integrate coverage, navigation, and personalized support into a seamless experience, including the introduction of GreenShield's Hormonal Health program, combining clinical expertise with tailored support across women's life stages. For HR leaders, this integrated approach addresses long-standing challenges around fragmented employee benefits systems. With streamlined access and data-driven insights, GreenShield enables organizations to better support their workforce. When employees have access to preventive care and health management tools, it contributes to healthier workplaces, stronger communities, and a more sustainable health system.

Purpose-driven innovation guides how GreenShield advances its mission of Better Health for All, with a focus on scaling models that improve access, experience, and outcomes across the health system.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, GreenShield is committed to taking a long-term approach to impact by reinvesting 15 to 20 per cent of its annual pre-tax earnings into initiatives that support underserved communities. This is among the highest levels of contribution to social impact in corporate Canada.

GreenShield's focus is on using their financial capacity and service capabilities to improve health outcomes for people across the country. This model reflects a fundamentally different approach to health and benefits--one that aligns business performance with social impact and positions GreenShield as a leader in building healthier, more resilient workforces.

GreenShield measures success by the positive impact they have on Canadians, and plan to mobilize $200 million in investments to improve the health and well-being of at least three million Canadians by 2030 – further strengthening its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to support healthier, more resilient workforces.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential. We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

SOURCE GreenShield

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