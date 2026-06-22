GreenShield's 2030 Social Impact Ambition

Setting a new benchmark for measurable, system-level impact in Canada

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - GreenShield is setting a new benchmark for how social impact is delivered in Canada, committing to bold 2030 targets to improve the health of three million additional Canadians and mobilize $200 million in social impact investments between 2025 and 2030. Building on its proven track record of positively impacting the health of more than one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025, this ambition reflects a deliberate shift beyond traditional models, bringing together partners, capital, and capabilities to drive measurable, system-level change.

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield is demonstrating how purpose and performance can be scaled together to improve health equity, access, and affordability across the country.

"Our 2030 targets reflect a clear commitment to delivering measurable impact for Canadians," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of Greenshield. "As a non-profit, we reinvest our excess earnings into solutions that improve access, care, and advance health equity. As we grow, our model allows our impact to deepen, strengthening our ability to compete and deliver over the long term."

A model built for scale, sustainability, and measurable impact

GreenShield moves beyond traditional philanthropy by embedding social impact directly into its core business. Rather than relying on fundraising or stand-alone initiatives, GreenShield integrates purpose with performance through its Creating Shared Value model.

In this model, growth fuels impact, and in turn, impact strengthens growth, creating a self-sustaining approach that scales solutions and delivers measurable outcomes over time.

With signature initiatives focused on areas where it has the deepest service capabilities, including mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management, GreenShield is able to design, deliver, and scale solutions that address critical gaps in access to care. This focus enables GreenShield to translate its capabilities into both meaningful health outcomes and sustained business growth, as reflected in its 2025 Impact Report:

Scaling reach through an integrated model: Serving 8 million Canadians with nearly 2,000 employees

Serving 8 million Canadians with nearly 2,000 employees Generating the capacity to reinvest and grow impact : Surpassing $6 billion in gross revenue in 2025

: Surpassing $6 billion in gross revenue in 2025 Translating into measurable outcomes: Connecting nearly 200,000 women and more than 100,000 youth to free mental health support, and providing 130,000 Canadians with access to essential medicines.

Connecting nearly 200,000 women and more than 100,000 youth to free mental health support, and providing 130,000 Canadians with access to essential medicines. Reinvesting to expand impact over time: Investing $75 million in social impact initiatives, positively reaching more than one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

This work is demonstrated through targeted initiatives designed to address critical gaps in access to care and translate this model into real-world outcomes, including:

Youth mental health : Improving navigation and expanding access to youth mental health support through a connected ecosystem that brings together trusted community partners and digital solutions. By addressing key barriers such as fragmented systems, long wait times, and cost, more than 100,000 youth have accessed free mental health services and resources to date.

Improving navigation and expanding access to youth mental health support through a connected ecosystem that brings together trusted community partners and digital solutions. By addressing key barriers such as fragmented systems, long wait times, and cost, more than 100,000 youth have accessed free mental health services and resources to date. Women's health : Expanding access to free, culturally informed care designed to reflect the realities of women's lives. Through partnerships with community organizations, we're addressing gaps in access and evolving our approach to support women across key life stages. Since launching in 2021, nearly 200,000 women have accessed free mental health services and resources through this program.

Expanding access to free, culturally informed care designed to reflect the realities of women's lives. Through partnerships with community organizations, we're addressing gaps in access and evolving our approach to support women across key life stages. Since launching in 2021, nearly 200,000 women have accessed free mental health services and resources through this program. Essential medicines: Expanding access to essential medicines for Canadians without prescription drug coverage. Through a first-of-its-kind program integrated with public and private systems, eligible participants receive no-cost access to essential medications, improving access to the medications people need.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how GreenShield's model translates into measurable outcomes at scale. Building on this foundation, GreenShield is now scaling its approach to reach more Canadians, deepen outcomes, and mobilize greater levels of capital through to 2030.

Advancing more inclusive, community-driven care

Through GreenShield Cares, the organization's social impact platform, GreenShield expands access to culturally appropriate care, designed with the communities it serves, particularly those traditionally underserved by health and benefits systems.

With a focus on priority populations such as women, low-income workers, youth, racialized communities, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, GreenShield partners with organizations deeply embedded in these communities to deliver programs that are responsive, inclusive, and designed to scale.

This approach is grounded in data and lived experience, ensuring programs reflect real needs and deliver meaningful outcomes. Insights from recent Youth Mental Health and Women's Mental Health reports highlight growing disparities in access to care and reinforce the need for tailored, community-based, integrated solutions.

Working together to drive greater impact

A core part of GreenShield's approach is a commitment to working alongside partners across public, private, and non-profit sectors to improve health outcomes for Canadians.

GreenShield brings together partners, funding, and expertise in ways that strengthen collective efforts and expand what is possible. By aligning around shared outcomes and building on the strengths of each partner, this approach helps reduce fragmentation, accelerate learning, and scale solutions that are proven to make a difference.

In this role, GreenShield contributes as both a partner and a convener, helping to connect efforts across the system in support of more coordinated, accessible, and effective care.

"Lasting change in health outcomes doesn't come from isolated efforts, it comes from alignment," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President and Head of GreenShield Cares. "Our role is to bring partners together around shared outcomes, invest with discipline, and scale what works. That's how we move beyond progress to true system-level impact."

Employees as drivers of impact

While financial investment, including the reinvestment of earnings into social impact, is an important part of GreenShield's model, its impact is also brought to life every day through the actions of its employees.

Since 2020, employees have personally contributed more than $13 million in giving and 16,000 volunteer hours, extending GreenShield's impact into communities across the country and reinforcing a culture where purpose is embedded across the organization.

"Working for GreenShield over the past eight years has shaped both my career and who I am as a person," says Jason Scott, Supervisor, Contact Centre Services, GreenShield, and 2025 winner of the annual GreenShield Cares award. "I'm excited for what's to come for us as we build on our momentum – raising more funds, engaging more people, and supporting even more local organizations."

A clear path forward

As GreenShield continues to evolve, it remains focused on expanding access to equitable care across its priority areas, while advancing patient-centred equitable care across Canada.

Progress toward its 2030 targets will be tracked through defined, publicly reported impact metrics, reinforcing accountability and transparency.

By embedding purpose into its core operations and aligning partners around measurable outcomes, GreenShield is redefining how social impact is delivered in Canada, demonstrating that lasting, system-level change is possible when scale, discipline, and collaboration come together.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

SOURCE GreenShield

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