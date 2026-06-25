GreenShield marks official opening of new Toronto office

Located in the heart of Toronto's financial district, GreenShield has leased the entire five-storey Commerce Court South building, creating a purpose-built workspace for over 700 Toronto-area employees.

"This new Toronto space allows us to bring together many GTA teams from the nine acquisitions we've completed over the past few years and thereby better integrate our services for the benefit of our clients," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "It also helps us to collaborate more effectively, innovate faster, and deliver better health outcomes for Canadians."

The office features a mix of collaborative workspaces, flexible meeting areas, quiet rooms, wellness spaces, and technology-enabled environments designed to support a range of work styles and encourage cross-functional collaboration. Highlights include more than 110 meeting and collaboration areas, dedicated wellness spaces, and a Health Hub with prayer, lactation, and first aid rooms.

The downtown location is directly connected to Union Station and the PATH network, improving accessibility for employees, clients and partners, and positioning GreenShield closer to many of the clients, partners and advisors it works with every day across Toronto's business district.

This new space is part of GreenShield's broader national footprint, with its head office in Windsor and teams located across Vancouver, Burnaby, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, Rouyn-Noranda, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax. Together, these locations reflect the organization's commitment to staying rooted in its community while expanding its impact across Canada.

GreenShield's commitment to social impact continues to guide everything it does. As highlighted in its 2025 Impact Report [LINK] released last month, the organization is focused on expanding access to care, advancing health equity, and improving outcomes for Canadians--especially those who need it most. The new Toronto office reflects that purpose in action, creating a space where teams can come together to better deliver on its mission of Better Health for All.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

SOURCE GreenShield

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