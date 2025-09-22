TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier this year, GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, completed a transformation of its corporate and governance structure, marking a meaningful milestone in advancing its social mission of Better Health for All. This evolution reaffirms GreenShield's identity as a social enterprise and strengthens its ability to operate as an integrated payer-provider. With this enhanced structure, GreenShield is positioned to deliver deeper, scalable purpose-driven impact across the country.

A Unified Structure, Aligned to GreenShield's Social Mission

Under the new corporate structure, the non-profit parent Green Shield Association (GSA) wholly owns all of GreenShield's operating businesses through Green Shield Holdings Inc. (GSH). Importantly, excess earnings of GSH and its subsidiaries are directed to GSA for reinvestment in social impact initiatives that advance health equity across Canada. GSA works in tandem with another non-profit entity, Green Shield Foundation (GSF), to champion the GreenShield brand and social mission.

Having all of GreenShield's operating businesses – GreenShield Insurance, GreenShield Administration and GreenShield Health – under a single non-profit parent enhances collaboration, accountability, and impact across all areas of the organization. It also strengthens the operation of GreenShield's differentiated payer-provider model, which brings coverage and care together to improve health outcomes for Canadians.

A Refreshed Governance Model

GreenShield's governance model includes two sets of independent directors fulfilling distinct mandates in accordance with regulatory and organizational requirements:

The Green Shield Holdings (GSH) Board of Directors sets GreenShield's enterprise strategy and oversees GreenShield's commercial businesses. All directors are independent, except for the CEO, and also serve on the boards of GSA and GSF. As GSA and GSF are non-profit, non-share capital entities, the Boards of GSA and GSF are accountable to their respective members.





sets GreenShield's enterprise strategy and oversees GreenShield's commercial businesses. All directors are independent, except for the CEO, and also serve on the boards of GSA and GSF. As GSA and GSF are non-profit, non-share capital entities, the Boards of GSA and GSF are accountable to their respective members. The Green Shield Canada Insurance (GSCI) Board of Directors provides independent oversight of Green Shield Canada Insurance, an insurance company federally regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). All directors are independent, except for the CEO, and also serve on the board of Green Shield Insurance Holdings Inc. (GSIH). The majority of GSCI and GSIH directors do not serve on the board of any other GreenShield entity.

The above boards include seasoned leaders from the insurance, health, finance, governance, and social sectors, each bringing deep expertise and a shared commitment to advancing health equity.

"Our new structure sets us up to deliver on our vision in a more integrated and impactful way," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "By aligning all our businesses under a common holding company wholly owned by a non-profit parent, we're strengthening our ability to deliver both coverage and care while staying true to our social mission and our unique social enterprise model. This structure ensures every part of our organization is accountable to our purpose and enables us to scale our impact as we continue driving better health outcomes for Canadians."

Board of Directors

GreenShield is pleased to share the members of its Boards of Directors:

Green Shield Holdings Inc.

Jennifer Barber

Bertrand Bolduc

Aliya Kassamali

Alice Keung

Pierre Laurin

Ken Lewenza

Sharon Ludlow

Edward Odumodu

Darrell Pasloski

Monique Richer

Zahid Salman

Alan Torrie (Chair)

Green Shield Canada Insurance

Gregory Chrispin

Cindy Forbes

Rubina Salim-Havlin

Sharon Ludlow (Chair)

(Chair) Monique Richer

Zahid Salman

Georgia Woods

For more details on GreenShield's corporate and governance structures, please visit GreenShield's website.

Enabling Greater Impact

This evolution reflects GreenShield's continued commitment to innovation in health care and insurance, while keeping its non-profit mission at the heart of everything it does. Through its integrated payer-provider model, GreenShield is closing gaps in coverage and care for Canadians, including those in underserved and equity-seeking communities.

With its reinvestment through GreenShield Cares, the organization has already positively impacted the health and well-being of one million Canadians since 2020 – a significant milestone on its journey to deliver Better Health for All.

Note: The new structure came into effect January 1, 2025.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

