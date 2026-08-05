GreenShield Health Earns International COA Accreditation, Reinforcing Leadership in Integrated Digital-First Care

Independent recognition validates GreenShield Health's integrated, digital-first model and reinforces its leadership in delivering connected, scalable health services through its differentiated payer-provider approach

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, today announced that GreenShield Health has earned accreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA), an international accrediting body and service of Social Current.

The accreditation serves as independent validation of GreenShield Health's integrated digital-first model of care and clinical, governance and operational foundations that support it. The recognition also reinforces GreenShield's differentiated payer-provider approach, which brings coverage, care and data together to deliver more connected health experiences and better outcomes for Canadians.

"This accreditation is a powerful confirmation of the model we have built at GreenShield," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "Our payer-provider model brings coverage, care and health insights together to create a more connected experience for Canadians. Achieving accreditation against internationally recognized standards reinforces the strength of our model and our ability to deliver high-quality, coordinated care at scale as we continue advancing our mission of Better Health for All."

The accreditation was achieved through GreenShield Health's Employee Assistance Program (EAP), Canada's first digital-first EAP solution to achieve COA accreditation in its first review cycle. The review also assessed the quality frameworks, risk management practices, governance structures and operational capabilities that support care delivery across GreenShield Health. This broader assessment reflects the integrated nature of GreenShield Health's model and the enterprise capabilities required to deliver coordinated care at scale.

As demand grows for more connected, accountable, and digitally enabled health services, the accreditation provides independent confirmation of GreenShield Health's ability to deliver high-quality, scalable care. It also serves as an important benchmark for clients, partners, and governments seeking trusted providers across the health journey.

"The accreditation reflects years of investment in building a scalable, integrated health services platform," said Mark Rolnick, Executive Vice President, GreenShield. "The rigorous review process provides independent validation of the quality, governance and operational foundations that support our model of care. As GreenShield Health continues to evolve, this recognition strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality care at scale and supports the confidence that clients, partners and governments seek when selecting a health services partner.""

The GreenShield Difference

While awarded to GreenShield Health, the accreditation reflects the broader enterprise capabilities that enable GreenShield to deliver on its mission of Better Health for All. Together, these strengths enable GreenShield to deliver a differentiated health care and insurance experience for Canadians through:

An integrated model that connects coverage and care: GreenShield's unique payer-provider model brings together benefits administration and health care delivery through a single connected ecosystem, GreenShield+. By integrating coverage, claims, and services including mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management, GreenShield helps simplify the health care journey while providing more coordinated support across the care journey.

GreenShield's unique payer-provider model brings together benefits administration and health care delivery through a single connected ecosystem, GreenShield+. By integrating coverage, claims, and services including mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management, GreenShield helps simplify the health care journey while providing more coordinated support across the care journey. A scalable platform built for quality and accountability: The accreditation review assessed GreenShield Health reinforcing the organization's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality care through a coordinated enterprise-wide model. The rigorous standards applied through the accreditation process further strengthen oversight, accountability, quality assurance and continuous improvement across the organization.

This achievement marks another step forward in GreenShield Health's evolution as an integrated digital-first health services organization. It provides independent validation of the quality, governance and operational foundations supporting GreenShield's payer-provider model. As employers, governments and health systems increasingly seek more connected and accountable approaches to care, GreenShield remains focused on delivering better outcomes through integrated coverage, care and health services. As a non-profit social enterprise, GreenShield sees quality, accountability and innovation not as ends in themselves, but as tools to expand access to care and advance its mission of Better Health for All.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

About Social Current

Social Current is the premier partner and solutions provider to a diverse network of more than 1,800 human and social service organizations. Together with our network, we are activating the power of the social sector to effect broader systemic change that is needed to achieve our vision of an equitable society where all people can thrive. We support, strengthen, and amplify the work of the social sector in five core integrated areas including brain science and trauma-informed approaches; COA Accreditation; child, family, and community well-being; government affairs and advocacy; and leadership and organizational development.

SOURCE GreenShield

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sarah Mortimer, Communications Manager, [email protected] | 647-221-9037