GreenShield Expands Industry-Leading Hormonal Health Program as Momentum and Demand Continue to Grow

GreenShield evolves one of Canada's first hormonal health solutions, expanding access to integrated, personalized care for menopause, andropause, and other hormonal health needs





Unlike standalone hormonal health services, GreenShield's integrated model combines specialized expertise with coverage, pharmacy, mental health, and care navigation to support the full health journey

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hormonal health is a significant health system and workforce challenge, with nearly 40% of women not knowing where to seek care and only 13% of employers having access to adequate employer sponsored care. While women experiencing menopause continue to face some of the most significant gaps in access to care, hormonal health challenges also affect men, often with limited awareness and support. In response to these persistent gaps, GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, is expanding its industry-leading Personalized Hormonal Health Program to help more Canadians access integrated, evidence-based care.

GreenShield was among the first organizations in Canada's health care and insurance industry to launch a dedicated hormonal health solution and is the first organization to offer integrated coverage and care within a single ecosystem. Since launch, member enrollment has grown and interest continues to accelerate among plan sponsors seeking more personalized, preventative and coordinated approaches to care. While holistic hormonal health support is an important component of the program, the true value lies in GreenShield's ability to connect that expertise within one integrated ecosystem, GreenShield+™.

Hormonal health encompasses a broad range of life-stage and age-related hormonal changes that can affect physical health, mental well-being and day-to-day functioning. GreenShield's program supports individuals experiencing perimenopause, menopause, post-menopause, andropause and other hormonal health concerns, helping address an area of care that has historically been under-recognized and underserved.

"Hormonal health has long been overlooked despite its significant impact on health outcomes, well-being and workforce participation," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "GreenShield recognized this need early and launched one of the first hormonal health solutions in Canada's health care and insurance industry. Since then, we've seen strong engagement from members and growing interest from employers looking for more personalized and coordinated support. These insights are helping us continue to evolve our approach, expand access to care and strengthen outcomes through our integrated coverage-and-care ecosystem."

Insights from GreenShield's latest Health Outcomes Report, together with program utilization data and feedback from members, clients, and care teams, highlight persistent gaps in hormonal health care and the need for more coordinated support. Hormonal transitions lead to absenteeism, reduced performance, and career disruption, and by providing accessible, integrated hormonal health support, GreenShield helps plan sponsors address a largely invisible driver of workforce disruption.

In response, GreenShield expanded its Personalized Hormonal Health Program by embedding the clinical expertise of Coral, a Quebec-founded hormonal health platform, within the GreenShield+ ecosystem. The program gives members seamless access to care, coverage and support through a single integrated experience.

"Too many women spend years searching for answers while symptoms affect their health, confidence and careers," said Anna Chif, Co-Founder of Coral. "Hormonal health has been under-recognized for far too long, despite its profound impact on health, careers and quality of life. We're proud to support of GreenShield's ambition to expand access to care with a program that drives real health outcomes."

What differentiates GreenShield's Personalized Hormonal Health Program is not access to a single hormonal health service. It is the ability to connect hormonal health expertise, within GreenShield+™, with benefits coverage, pharmacy services, mental health support, telemedicine, care navigation and health coaching through one integrated experience.

Through GreenShield+™, members can move seamlessly between care, coverage and support as their needs evolve, reducing fragmentation and providing more coordinated care across their full health journey. This integrated approach enables earlier intervention, more personalized support and better health outcomes than standalone solutions delivered in isolation.

This evolution also reflects GreenShield's broader commitment to advancing women's health and addressing critical gaps in access to care. As part of its integrated coverage-and-care ecosystem, GreenShield continues to invest in innovative solutions that respond to evolving member needs while improving access to personalized, evidence-based support across every stage of health.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

About Coral

Coral is a leading Canadian virtual healthcare platform dedicated to women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and overall women's health. By integrating medical expertise with advanced technology and health coaching, Coral provides a personalized, evidence-based roadmap for menopause symptom management, weight loss and health longevity. Coral is on a mission to empower women to live their healthiest lives in their prime years and beyond. Visit coral.ca.

SOURCE GreenShield

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sarah Mortimer, Communications Manager, [email protected], 647-221-9037