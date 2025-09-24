Canada's Only National Non-Profit Health Care and Insurance Organization Proves Purpose and Performance Can Scale

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, has once again earned a coveted spot on the Fortune Change the World List, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for delivering measurable social impact through business innovation and performance.

This rare back-to-back honour places GreenShield among a global cohort of changemakers and underscores the organization's momentum in advancing its mission of Better Health for All. GreenShield is one of the few Canadian companies ever named to the list, and the only Canadian health care and insurance organization to receive this distinction two years in a row.

"Being recognized by Fortune Change the World for the second consecutive year is a powerful affirmation of our purpose-driven model," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO, GreenShield. "As a non-profit, we prioritize people over profit. Everything we do is grounded in our belief that health care is a right, not a privilege – and that belief drives our business, our care model, and our social impact."

Scaling Purpose with Performance

As a Fortune Change the World recipient, GreenShield is recognized for its scalable, sustainable approach to social impact.

GreenShield is the first organization in Canada to fully integrate health coverage and care—bringing together health benefits, mental health, pharmacy, and digital health services in one connected experience. This unique model removes the friction of navigating a fragmented system, making it easier for Canadians to get the care they need, when they need it.

This same model powers GreenShield's social impact efforts, which focuses on three urgent Canadian public health priorities: Mental Health, Essential Medicines, and Chronic Disease Management. These areas are core to GreenShield's business. By aligning its service strengths with community needs, GreenShield ensures that its business growth directly fuels social good. Purpose and performance are not parallel tracks for the organization – they are interdependent and intertwined, working together to be a force for good.

"Our model works because impact isn't an afterthought, it's our engine," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Cares. "By aligning what we do best with what underserved communities need most, we're setting a new blueprint for corporate caring – turning innovation into outcomes, and outcomes into lasting change."

One Million Lives and Counting

This recognition follows a defining milestone for GreenShield: positively impacting one million Canadians through its social impact programs since 2020. To mark this moment, GreenShield launched a bold new video, "GreenShield is…", spotlighting the real people behind the numbers.

This is more than a recognition — it's a movement. And it's powered by the passion of GreenShield's people, the trust of its clients, and the strength of its purpose.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

