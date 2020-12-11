GreenMetric Ranking 2020 - Université de Sherbrooke still ranked first in Canada in sustainable development

Once again, UdeS stands out in the GreenMetric rankings with 8,525 points out of a total 10,000 for the following criteria: setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation, and education and research. This performance is especially remarkable given that the popularity of this annual ranking has risen every year with over 900 universities worldwide now participating.

"After receiving the first STARS Platinum Rating for a Quebec institution this summer, keeping our first-place position in Canada in the GreenMetric rankings again confirms our institution's leadership in sustainable development. These extraordinary results honour all the members of our university community who, year after year, have shown an ongoing commitment to incorporate sustainable development principles into their teaching, research, community service, and management activities," said Professor Denyse Rémillard, Deputy Rector and Vice-President, Administration and Sustainable Development.

In addition to ending the year on a high note, UdeS's performance once again demonstrates the effectiveness of its 2018-2022 Sustainable Development Plan. Despite the global pandemic, the sustainable development actions that the academic community has deployed and maintained in 2020 deserve to be commended.

Through its reduction of GHG emissions to become carbon neutral by 2030, its creation of a university nature reserve in the heart of Parc Mont-Bellevue, its launch of a guide to environmentally conscious research, its highest distinction in sustainable development for an educational institution (STARS), and its creation of a new administrative unit in mobility, the UdeS aspires to lay a path to a better world.

Published this year for the eleventh time, the UI GreenMetric WUR compares indicators measured by universities to promote sustainable development on their campuses and manage their environmental challenges. This annual ranking also fosters inter-institutional collaboration.

