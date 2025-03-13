Greenlane Renewables Continues to Expand Service Business Enhancing Customer Support and Drive Recurring Revenue

~Service offerings continue to build through extensive customer base~

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces it has secured three new service agreements for renewable natural gas ("RNG") project sites under its 3-tiered service offering program. The new service agreements are with customers to whom Greenlane supplied biogas upgrading systems in three different biogas sectors in North America - municipal green waste, municipal wastewater, and dairy manure.

"These service agreements demonstrate the continued confidence our customers have in Greenlane across a wide spectrum of biogas sectors," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "With decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the industry's most complex challenges, we are uniquely positioned to provide reliable solutions and customer support that maximize financial performance for our customers."

Greenlane's service offerings include:

Comprehensive Maintenance Contracts: Tailored service agreements designed to minimize downtime, optimize RNG output, and extend system lifespan.

Priority Component Supply: Direct access to specialized Greenlane spare parts and proprietary software upgrades, ensuring compatibility and efficiency.

Remote Monitoring & Technical Support: 24/7 Expert Support, Proactive system diagnostics, troubleshooting, and optimization to enhance operational reliability.

By strengthening its service business, Greenlane is reinforcing its position as a long-term partner for customers while continuing to diversify revenue sources. The initiative aligns with Greenlane's 2025 strategy, which prioritizes financial discipline, customer success, and scalable growth in high-demand segments.

Greenlane continues to expand its presence in North and South America through maintenance contracts of its 3-tiered service offerings branded as Bronze, Silver and Gold designed to meet diverse customer needs. Greenlane's service packages reflect its commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and industry progress. Comprehensive services deliver rapid response to issues, insights to optimize plant performance, and quality preventative maintenance, ensuring the continued success and efficiency of installed systems.

Click HERE for more information on Greenlane services.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

