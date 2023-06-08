Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces the appointment of Brad Douville, current Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), to the newly created role of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and a continuing full time executive role as "Executive Vice Chair" with a mandate to support management in advancing key strategic initiatives, and the appointment of Ian Kane as President and CEO to lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan. Both appointments will be effective August 10, 2023.

"Greenlane has grown rapidly over the past four years, and we are now resetting our strategic plan for the next stage of growth," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "The Board has approved our new strategic plan, which foresees Greenlane's further evolution as an industry leader, delivering operational excellence, industry-leading products, and strong financial performance. A pillar of this strategic plan is adding a proven leader with experience in creating operating leverage in the environment of rapid growth we've had and expect to see over the next number of years. The Executive Vice Chair role is full time and over the next few years my mandate will be to assure that the full potential of the most important strategic opportunities are realized."

"We are pleased to welcome Ian Kane as President and CEO of Greenlane," said Wade Nesmith, Chairman of Greenlane. "Ian has a proven track record of successfully transforming companies for growth and profitability. I am also pleased that Brad will be taking on the role of Executive Vice Chair, focusing on a few of the most lucrative initiatives to propel the Company forward. Greenlane's opportunities in Brazil are a prime example, with the huge RNG potential that exists in the large landfill and even larger sugar cane industries. The transition of CEO responsibility to Ian will allow Brad in his new role to build on our historic success in Brazil as well as to advance other vital strategic opportunities. Brad has been instrumental in establishing Greenlane's reputation as a trusted technology provider in the RNG industry and we look forward to his continued drive for success in international markets."

"I'm excited to work with Ian, whose background and experience make him ideally suited to lead Greenlane into its next chapter as a trailblazer in the RNG industry," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "It has been my honour to serve as CEO during these past four years of Greenlane's public company journey, and I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to accomplish so much. I am looking forward to focusing on the tremendous untapped potential that we see in the global RNG industry as we build on Greenlane's strong foundation."

"I've been fortunate to have a great deal of experience helping companies optimize growth and financial performance after the startup phase," said Ian Kane, CEO Appointee of Greenlane. "It is a great time to join Greenlane and I'm looking forward to working with the team to achieve their ambitious goals. I believe that Greenlane offers an important path to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and I'm proud to join its leadership."

About Ian Kane

Mr. Kane has built a career as an impactful business leader who creates sustainable shareholder value through fostering a culture of ambition and accountability.

As the President and CEO of Excell Battery, Mr. Kane has been responsible for all aspects of the product design and manufacturing business, including defining the global growth strategy and diversifying markets and product range. His growth strategy over three years resulted in double digit revenue and net income growth. Mr. Kane was actively involved in the sale of Excell Battery to Ultralife Corporation.

Prior to Excell, Mr. Kane was the President of Alpha Technologies, a 420-employee company demonstrating 15% organic revenue growth ($180 million) year on year while growing operating earnings at 20%. Mr. Kane was actively involved in the sale of Alpha Technologies to EnerSys.

Mr. Kane was previously Vice President at Talisman Energy responsible for safely managing daily oil and natural gas production and processing of up to 25,000 boe/d (US$1 billion in revenue); and held a Director role in Operational Effectiveness at PwC LLP.

Mr. Kane holds an MBA (Cum Laude) from the University of Stellenbosch and M.Eng from the University of Johannesburg.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "will be", "continuing", "forsees", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair ("EVC") and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and that they will be effective August 10, 2023; that the EVC will have responsibility for advancing key strategic initiatives; that the CEO will lead profitable execution of the Company's strategic plan; that Greenlane will evolve as an industry leader delivering operational excellence, industry-leading products, and strong financial performance; that rapid growth will continue over the next number of years, and that the full potential of the Company's most important strategic opportunities will be realized; that there are lucrative opportunities with huge and untapped potential in the RNG industry; that Greenlane will continue to be an RNG industry trailblazer. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of the potential for lucrative opportunities in the RNG market, future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the ability of the Company to realize the full potential of the most lucrative opportunities in its strategic plan; changes that may occur between the time of this news release and the effective date of the announced appointments; and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]