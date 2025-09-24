Greenlane Reveals Cascade LF, Its Next-Generation Landfill Gas Upgrading System

~Featuring new intellectual property and designed to deliver maximum methane recovery at minimized capital investment helping expand RNG adoption~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G), a leading global provider of biogas desulfurization and upgrading systems, today in Nashville, Tennessee at the RNG WORKS 2025 Technical Workshop and Trade Expo revealed Cascade LF, its next-generation landfill gas upgrading system designed to deliver higher performance at lower cost.

Utilizing innovative patent-pending advancements, Cascade LF takes industry proven and reliable technology elements and integrates them in an optimized way that fully exercises each and avoids unnecessary equipment. The result is maximum methane recovery at minimized capital investment.

"Today's industry state-of-the-art landfill gas upgrading technology is too costly for the performance it delivers," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "The challenge is achieving both low cost and high performance when oxygen and nitrogen need to be removed. Greenlane has been solving the industry's toughest challenges for over 35 years and recently turned our attention to this one. We are addressing this problem with our next generation Cascade LF product line. Our goal is to make RNG projects more accessible and scalable by enabling project owners to enhance revenue generating RNG output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment. Greenlane is committed to advancing the technology frontier in biogas upgrading with the aim of coming down the cost curve and going up the performance curve."

Upgrading Technology Elements

Membrane Separation: Featuring permeate sweep technology for near-complete carbon dioxide removal at very high methane recovery. The separated carbon dioxide stream can be sequestered for ultra-low carbon intensity or used for other value-add purposes.





Featuring permeate sweep technology for near-complete carbon dioxide removal at very high methane recovery. The separated carbon dioxide stream can be sequestered for ultra-low carbon intensity or used for other value-add purposes. Catalytic Deoxygenation: Proprietary patent-pending integrated process eliminates oxygen using a simple design and avoids a dedicated dryer. At lower oxygen levels, catalytic deoxygenation is not required, reducing cost further.





Proprietary patent-pending integrated process eliminates oxygen using a simple design and avoids a dedicated dryer. At lower oxygen levels, catalytic deoxygenation is not required, reducing cost further. Equilibrium Pressure Swing Adsorption Nitrogen Rejection Unit: With carbon dioxide and oxygen removed in prior steps, high methane recovery is achieved as only enough nitrogen is removed using a proprietary equilibrium pressure swing adsorption module to meet the final biomethane / RNG product gas specification.

Operational reliability of Cascade LF is backed by Greenlane's more than 35 years of industry experience, more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries, and our 24/7/365 expert technical support. Today's introduction of Cascade LF brings a powerful new solution in landfill gas upgrading and reflects Greenlane's continued technology leadership in the RNG industry. Learn more about Cascade LF on our Products page.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

