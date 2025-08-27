Greenlane Renewables Announces New RNG Service Agreements Valued at Over $1.3 Million Across New and Recurring Customers

~Expanded parts and service portfolio reinforces Greenlane's position as a trusted long-term partner in the RNG industry~

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces it has secured five new service agreements for renewable natural gas ("RNG") project sites for which it previously provided biogas upgrading systems. The new agreements span the spectrum of Greenlane's tiered maintenance package offerings, from essential service support to comprehensive parts and service. They also include a combination of recurring and new customers, reflecting strong demand for Greenlane's offerings in support of ongoing RNG project optimization. Among the five agreements, three were awarded by a major international energy company across multiple RNG facilities, representing continued trust in Greenlane's technology and its parts and service expertise. The feedstock sources for these five project sites include dairy cow manure, food waste, and municipal wastewater treatment plant sludge mixed with source-separated organics. The biogas upgrading systems are across diverse core upgrading technologies.

"Recurring business from a sophisticated major international energy counterparty is a strong vote of confidence in the quality of our work and the effectiveness of our support model," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "The award of these service agreements speaks to the strength of our parts and service platform and our ability to deliver value throughout the lifecycle of RNG projects. As the RNG industry scales, high-performance operations are essential—and our parts and service team is ready to deliver."

Greenlane continues to expand its global market presence through maintenance package offerings designed to meet diverse customer needs. Greenlane's maintenance packages reflect its commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and industry progress. Comprehensive service delivers rapid response to issues, insights to optimize plant performance, and quality preventative maintenance, ensuring the continued success and efficiency of installed biogas upgrading systems.

Greenlane's service offerings include:

Comprehensive Service: Tailored service levels designed to minimize downtime, optimize RNG output, and extend system lifespan through scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Priority Parts Supply: Prompt delivery of specialized Greenlane spare parts and direct access to proprietary software upgrades, ensuring compatibility and efficiency.

Remote Monitoring & Technical Support: 24/7 expert support, proactive system diagnostics, troubleshooting, and optimization to enhance operational reliability.

Click HERE for more information on Greenlane services.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to expectations regarding the Company's ability to strengthen its service business, reinforce its position as a long-term partner, diversify revenue sources, expand its presence in North and South America, and achieve scalable growth in high-demand segments. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including market demand for renewable natural gas solutions, continued customer adoption of Greenlane's parts and service offerings, that Greenlane continues to expand its global market presence, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, its Annual Information Form and in its base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2024, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]