Greenlane Announces $7.9 Million in Orders for Biogas Desulfurization Equipment from Repeat Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G), a leading global provider of biogas desulfurization and upgrading systems, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airdep S.r.l., received in the third quarter new purchase orders for its proprietary biogas desulfurization equipment including multi-unit purchases totalling $7.9 million (€4.9 million) from three repeat customers. These unit sales will support the production of renewable natural gas ("RNG"), also referred to as biomethane.

"These recent purchase orders from repeat customers demonstrate the strong market adoption of our biogas desulfurization product line," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "At Greenlane, we are committed to advancing renewable natural gas by addressing the industry's most critical technology challenges, including biogas desulfurization, which is required by every biogas project. Our solution is setting the standard for dependable, cost-effective hydrogen sulfide ("H₂S") removal. Adoption began in Italy, Europe's fastest-growing biomethane market, and is now expanding across Europe and into the Americas, reflecting the confidence customers place in our technology."

Airdep's proprietary DBC series biogas desulfurization product line, branded as Greenlane™ Cascade H₂S in the Americas, delivers an established and robust regenerative biogas desulfurization solution delivering high performance at low cost. The process provides fast startup as it does not rely on sensitive biological processes and neither requires the addition of oxygen nor adds it to the treated gas. This is critical because oxygen is difficult and costly to remove after being added in alternative approaches to H 2 S removal such as biological scrubbers or injection directly into the digester. Excess oxygen can lead to non-compliance with injection specifications and inability to sell gas.

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

