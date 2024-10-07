Greenlane Announces Biogas Desulfurization Orders as Part of International Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airdep S.r.l. ("Airdep") has expanded its sales into the South American market, specifically in Brazil, with a first customer order for its biogas desulfurization equipment. The Airdep units are engineered to remove hydrogen sulfide ("H 2 S") from raw biogas to protect downstream equipment in a highly effective way at low overall cost. This order in Brazil is in addition to eight units deployed in North America within the last two years. Globally, Airdep has sold more than 160 biogas desulfurization units, the majority of which to-date have been deployed in Europe.

"We've seen significant interest in North America and now in South America too, for our industry-leading biogas desulphurization equipment in the renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "We're excited to be bringing a new paradigm in price performance for hydrogen sulfide removal to these markets and see untapped potential for our innovative products to help RNG project developers make their projects even more financially attractive and technically sound."

Greenlane manufactures proprietary biogas desulfurization equipment for the global market. The Company markets its biogas desulfurization equipment under the Greenlane Cascade H 2 S and the Airdep DBC brands. Every biogas project requires H 2 S removal. Our biogas desulfurization product line delivers an established, robust and highly cost effective regenerative solution where the result is low capital and operating expenses using a simple process.

Our biogas desulfurization products utilize a regenerative, liquid chemical scrubbing process. Raw biogas flows through a scrubbing tower where it reacts with the chemical solution to desulfurize the gas. The sulfur-rich chemical solution is regenerated in a separate oxidation tank and the regenerated solution is transferred to a sedimentation tank to remove the elemental sulfur solids. The clean, regenerated solution returns to the scrubbing tower in a continuous, efficient process.

Greenlane's biogas desulfurization products are easy to install and operate and eliminate many of the operational issues and costs that come with traditional biological scrubbing and media-based H 2 S removal systems. Specifically, our products do not require oxygen to be added in the process as oxygen is very difficult for the downstream biogas upgrading equipment to remove in order to meet RNG purity specifications. This technology captures large quantities of pollutants and does not return a by-product to be disposed of, but instead returns a fertilizer that provides an ecological and sustainable solution.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Eric Negraeff, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]