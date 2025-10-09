GreenCore Solutions Launches TreeFree Passport® Across Europe for TreeFree Diaper®

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. (the "Company") today announced the European launch of its TreeFree Passport® certification and transparency system, now live on every TreeFree Diaper® sold under the Company's regional private-label family:

🇫🇷 TreeFree Couche™ (France) 🇩🇪 TreeFree Windel™ (Germany) 🇪🇸 TreeFree Pañal™ (Spain) 🇸🇪 TreeFree Blöja™ (Sweden) 🇬🇧 TreeFree Nappy™ (United Kingdom).

The TreeFree Passport® programme transforms ESG compliance from a cost centre into a value-creating system. Each TreeFree Diaper® pack now carries a prominent badge and a QR-enabled verification code linking directly to certified impact data -- confirming 100% tree-free composition, EU deforestation-free compliance, and SGS-verified performance.

TreeFree Passport® -- Overview

Badge on Packaging

Every TreeFree Diaper® pack now displays the TreeFree Passport® Certified badge.

The integrated QR code connects to verified data proving the product is tree-free, SGS-tested, and fully EU-compliant.

This transforms packaging into a live certificate of performance and transparency, instantly accessible to consumers, auditors and retailers. Integration

Replaces traditional tree-fibre certification costs and channels value directly into the TreeFree Passport® system for verified PATH+ partners. How It Works

TreeFree Passport® integrates seamlessly into existing OEM-C manufacturing operations through three automated layers:

Verification Layer: SGS confirms 100% tree-free composition and embeds the report into each batch's digital record.

Transparency & Trust: consumers scan the QR to view verified CO₂, water and tree-savings data.

Zero Friction: no new audits, systems or line re-tooling required -- verification runs automatically per batch.

Result:

Every nappy leaves the production line already proven sustainable, traceable and profitable.

"TreeFree Passport® proves that compliance can pay. By embedding real ESG data into every pack, we've built a system where sustainability verifies itself -- and partners profit from doing the right thing," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "For our retail TreeFree Diaper® customers -- and supporting 🇫🇷 TreeFree Couche™ (France), 🇩🇪 TreeFree Windel™ (Germany), 🇪🇸 TreeFree Pañal™ (Spain), 🇸🇪 TreeFree Blöja™ (Sweden) and 🇬🇧 TreeFree Nappy™ (United Kingdom) -- TreeFree Passport® streamlines ESG compliance and reporting at scale."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is a global leader in tree-free hygiene innovation, pioneering the TreeFree Diaper® with econoLiite Core® and the TreeFree Passport® frameworks that redefine ESG manufacturing economics. Operating under its PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) network, GreenCore connects OEMs, retailers and auditors through the AI-driven TreeFree Connexion® Platform v1.5, enabling verifiable sustainability and profitability across Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com.

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]