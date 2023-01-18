MUSQUEAM INDIAN RESERVE #2, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Warren Sparrow, Chief of Musqueam Indian Band, announced $134,895 in federal funding to increase energy conservation and affordability through a clean building retrofit of the Elders Centre on Musqueam Indian Reserve #2.

The Centre provides Indigenous elders with a public facility to gather and enjoy events, and houses a medical clinic that provides community health services.

This investment will support an energy-efficiency retrofit, the building's first major renovation since its construction in 1986. Improvements will upgrade the baseboard heating system to a new heat pump system, replace windows and doors with Energy Star models, and increase the airtightness of the building. Further upgrades include low-flow faucets, hot water tank insulation, and the replacement of current lighting with LED lights. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 62.2% and greenhouse gas emissions by 0.57 tonnes annually.

In addition to improving the facility's sustainability, the Centre's modernization will lower its utility bills, which currently put a significant strain on the facility's budget, and will enable the reallocation of these funds into programming and other initiatives. The green upgrades will also cater to the medical needs of many members of the facility's target population, reducing the draftiness that permeates the building and makes it less comfortable during the winter months.

The Centre will serve as a learning tool and model for other green retrofits in the area.

Quotes

"As knowledge-keepers of Indigenous communities, elders play an important role in passing on key information about land and water protection, histories, and cultural art and traditions. Today's funding will increase energy efficiency by reducing carbon outputs and cutting related costs to ensure Musqueam elders can continue to gather, exchange ideas, host events, and nurture a new generation. This project is a great example of how we can work together to build greener and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Musqueam is thrilled to undertake energy-efficiency upgrades at our Elders Centre, this building is an essential community space not only for our Elders to gather, but for our members who access the Musqueam Primary Care Clinic and receive ongoing healthcare without having to leave our community. These upgrades will make the building more comfortable in the winter and summer months, while saving money that can be put towards community services and other initiatives."

Wayne Sparrow, Chief of Musqueam Indian Band

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $134,895 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 Eastern Time.

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until Eastern Time. The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 Eastern Time.

to until Eastern Time. Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply to the rolling intake and/or competitive intake streams on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

