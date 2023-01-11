Green renovations at Edmonton Indigenous high school a community model in sustainability

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Dr. Joe Cloutier, Director of Education at Inner City High School, announced more than $2.9 million in federal funding to increase energy conservation through a building retrofit at Inner City High School. This educational facility provides Edmonton's Indigenous and other urban youth with a path to a brighter future.

This investment will improve the building's sustainability and help create organizational stability for the Inner City Youth Development Association (ICYDA), the non-profit Indigenous organization that manages the school. Funding will support energy-efficient renovations to reduce the school's carbon footprint and lower utility costs directly linked to the building's operation, which place a significant strain on the ICYDA's annual budget. Upgrades will include improved glazing, alternative energy sources as well as retrofits to increase the building's climate resilience and help extend its use for decades to come. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 63.3% and greenhouse gas emissions by 176 tonnes annually.

As a result, the community will be able to redirect cost-savings back into the school, which provides life-changing programming for its students through a high school education and employable skills. The school will also serve as a community showcase for clean, inclusive infrastructure and sustainable communities.

Additionally, funding will support accessibility improvements throughout the school, including the installation of powered doors in main access points, ramps at building entrances, loading and parking areas designated for persons with disabilities, and signage in both English and Cree.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's investment will support Indigenous and urban youth in their development. This building is also paving the way toward our net-zero goals, reducing harmful carbon emissions, and improve energy efficiency in buildings. This is a great example of how we can build a greener and more sustainable future together."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are proud to be a small part of Canada's action to tackle climate change, pointing the way for the next generation. Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will make our building a community showcase of inclusivity and energy efficiency. This retrofit ensures our programming continues to help thousands of Edmonton's marginalized urban Indigenous and other youth become productive citizens for another 30 years."

Dr. Joe Cloutier, Director of Education, Inner City High School

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,990,690 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Métis The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 .

The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 .

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply to the rolling intake and/or competitive intake streams on the Infrastructure Canada website .

Infrastructure website Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

