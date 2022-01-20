Federal and provincial support will help SMEs measure and reduce environmental impacts and emissions

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Taking climate action provides businesses with a competitive edge that raises their profile and improves their ability to attract and retain clients and top tier employees. By strategically helping organizations set, integrate and achieve sustainability goals, the federal and provincial governments are taking steps to accelerate New Brunswick's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Launch of Green Economy New Brunswick's programming

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA announced a non-repayable contribution of $267,554 to Green Economy New Brunswick.

This contribution will support Green Economy New Brunswick's aim to recruit 30 businesses in both rural and urban settings to create reduction plans aimed at lowering greenhouse emissions.

Today's announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to help create lasting changes in the economy by fostering a thriving, inclusive, and growing network of local businesses that are leading the way on climate action.

Quotes

"To achieve our ambitious climate goals, Atlantic Canadian businesses must incorporate clean technology, products, processes and services that improve performance and protect the environment. Through this project, more SMEs will improve their competitiveness and resiliency while leading the way on climate action for years to come.

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

"Funding for Green Economy New Brunswick will provide important support to New Brunswick's business community and raise the overall awareness of how businesses can take climate action across the province. Initiatives like these are vital to New Brunswick's climate resiliency and long-term economic development."

- Gary Crossman, New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Climate Change, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

"The need to act on climate change has never been greater, and the business benefits of doing so are significant. We're excited to see the launch of Green Economy New Brunswick as a local resource to help businesses take climate action while building a better business and a better future for generations to come."

- Priyanka Lloyd, Executive Director, Green Economy Canada

Quick facts

The funding announced today is provided through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI).

The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $267,553 to this project through the Regional Development Corporation.

is contributing to this project through the Regional Development Corporation. The City of Moncton is providing $30,000 .

is providing . Green Economy Canada works with businesses across Canada that are increasingly concerned about climate change and want to be part of the solution.

works with businesses across that are increasingly concerned about climate change and want to be part of the solution. New Brunswick is the first Green Economy Hub outside of Ontario .

is the first Green Economy Hub outside of . Businesses in New Brunswick interested in accessing guidance, recognition and a peer network should contact Green Economy New Brunswick to maximize the benefits of taking climate action.

