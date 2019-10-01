Greater Toronto Area Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - A group of six from the Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $1,000,005 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 20, 2019. The group won the $1 Million Guaranteed Prize Draw on that date as well as $5 for matching two of six numbers plus the bonus number.

As Gloria's daughter and Eliza's son are employees at authorized OLG retailers, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on October 30, 2019.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The members of the group are:

May Hermano of Toronto

Adelaida Salvador of North York

Eliza Nonan of Toronto

Gloria Avendano of Scarborough

Josefina Toquero of Scarborough

Leonila Mercurio of Toronto

The ticket was purchased at Sun Convenience & Dry Cleaning on Scarlett Road in Toronto.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

