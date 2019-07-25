Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Unifor Reach Collective Bargaining Agreement

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is pleased to announce that a new collective bargaining agreement has been reached with Unifor, representing nearly 1,200 employees at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

This four-year agreement will be in effect from August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2023.

"Once again we have worked with Unifor to reach a fair agreement that will create stability for the GTAA's unionized employees," said Howard Eng, President and CEO of the GTAA. "It is our employees who make this the best airport in North America. This collective agreement ensures stability and shows that GTAA employees are onboard with our shared vision. They are committed to serving passengers and working with our airline and commercial partners to make this one of the best airports in the world."

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's busiest airport. With 163 international routes, Toronto Pearson is also North America's most internationally connected airport.

