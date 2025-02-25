TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) announced today that Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. His presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available and later archived on the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of December 31, 2024, Great-West Lifeco's assets under administration exceeded $3.2 trillion.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]