TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk Wealth") announces that it has completed a $13 million financing round led by Sagard Holdings Inc. ("Sagard"), the multi-strategy alternative asset manager.

"Over the last twelve months, Grayhawk Wealth has significantly advanced its mission of serving successful Canadian families with their wealth management strategies and investment needs," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO, Sagard. "We believe the Grayhawk Wealth team's distinctive approach to clients will enable it to grow its footprint and serve many more families looking for differentiated advice, product and support. Sagard is proud to be partnering even more deeply with Grayhawk Wealth."

Another key investor in this financing round is the extended Shaw family, who join Brad Shaw as partners in driving Grayhawk Wealth's growth plan. The participation by the Shaw family will make them one of the largest independent shareholders in the firm and is a reflection of the family's needs as it pertains to the stewardship of their investable wealth.

"Our family has had the opportunity of watching Grayhawk Wealth evolve from its earliest beginnings. We believe strongly in their independence, open architecture, and global investment platform combined with their proven focus on building deep and meaningful relationships with all members of our family. We believe this partnership will set our family up for continued success for generations to come," said Brad Shaw, Chairman and CEO, Shaw Communications.

"The Shaw family has built an incredible legacy in corporate Canada in telecommunications and beyond, and we are proud to partner with their family office in the next stage of our journey," said Michael Kaumeyer, Founder and Co-CEO, Grayhawk Wealth.

"This new financing will accelerate our future growth and business build, enabling us to serve more families across Canada with the distinctive Grayhawk Wealth approach. We want to offer all of our clients a different lens and a long-term mindset, and our partners are fully committed to this strategy," said Peter Mann, Co-CEO, Grayhawk Wealth.

About Sagard Holdings

Sagard Holdings is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with professionals located in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Southeast Asia. Sagard looks to generate attractive returns by matching investment opportunities with flexible capital solutions and pairing entrepreneurs with teams that have deep industry knowledge. Sagard develops long-term partnerships and empowers the growth of its investments through a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across four asset classes: private equity, venture capital, private credit, and healthcare royalties. Sagard Holdings is a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. For more information about Sagard, visit sagardholdings.com.

About Grayhawk Wealth

Grayhawk Wealth was founded to simplify the complexities that confront those who possess multi-generational wealth. Today, the company consists of two divisions. The Chief Investment Office (CIO) provides custom portfolio management services for ultra-high net worth families, institutions, foundations, and endowments. It is differentiated by an independent perspective and open architecture with access to world class managers and strategies. The Family Office Services (FOS) division is uniquely positioned to provide solutions that range from creating a new Family Office Hub to supporting the needs of an existing single-family office.

Grayhawk Wealth has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. For more information about Grayhawk Wealth, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:



This release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about Grayhawk Wealth's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions.



Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Grayhawk Wealth believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Grayhawk Wealth can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Grayhawk Wealth based on information currently available to Grayhawk Wealth.



Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Grayhawk Wealth disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Grayhawk Wealth

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Grayhawk Wealth, Kelly Francis, T: +1 647.490.9900, E: [email protected]; Sagard Holdings, Adam Daifallah, T: +1 514.316.7089, E. [email protected]